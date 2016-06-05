An exotic Mumbai home rich in style!

Prabhadevi is a visually delightful, warm and inviting home in Mumbai, designed brilliantly by Elevate Lifestyles, interior designers and decorators. Mumbai, the capital of Maharashtra is a city which is home to Bollywood stars and people who dream of making it big. It’s famous as an important financial, cultural, educational and technological hub in India, and is dotted with varied kinds of architecture styles which blend traditional and modern aesthetics effectively.

True to the spirit of Mumbai, Prabhadevi too, brings together different textures, designs and decorative accents which make it a comfy and tasteful abode for a progressive family. Lavish touches exist side by side with comfortable furnishing and contemporary renderings which are smart and utilitarian. So get ready to be impressed by this elegant residence.