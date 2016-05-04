A stunning modern home full of surprise!

The bathroom is a perfect example of city home design. It takes a compact space and marries it with linear style for a visually appealing output. The sink is beige in colour, built into a counter that goes from one end to the other while the slim WC makes way for a cosy nook.

In the end this home offers the best of all worlds with its urban, homely and sophisticated style. From the flooring to the lighting and all the elements in between, it has a perfectly balanced décor scheme that makes the space come alive with character and class.

If you found this tour interesting, we are sure you will love this tour as well - A luxurious and cosy country house in Spain.