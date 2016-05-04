A stunning modern home full of surprise!

Today, we travel to the heart of Brazil’s busy financial epicentre to check out a home that is lovely and unique. What sets this Sao Paulo home apart from the rest of our tours is its classy and stylish character. Add to that a warm personality and we have lots on our plate today. Surrounded by zig-zagging traffic and lots of chrome and glass structures gleaming with modern minimal design, this home is literally a breath of fresh air in its surroundings with its spacious décor, neutral colour scheme and uber chic look. Designed by Danielle Tassi Arquitetura e Interiores, this project named the Apto Em SP has got us all excited. So let us just dive in!
The living room makes a stylish dent from the word go. A rich wooden flooring marks the entire space. A large beige door lets us into a roomy space where a luxurious leather sofa invites you to sink in. For a little drama in colour, the designers have added a lovely looking blue single-seater sofa which lends a modern and chic look to the space. The walls have been thoughtfully designed with a wallpaper. The space makes for a warm, homely feel and yet retains a sleek modern look.
The living room has an open plan sitting area, which is more social, modern and lends a spacious look to the area. We love what the designers have done with the back of the main sofa – lending space for a book shelf that looks truly unique and creative. The team has also taken due care to ensure that they tie in the diverse design elements to create a unique look that is also well balanced. For example, the living room has a wallpapered wall on one end that faces the glass walls on the other end, which creates a juxtaposed look. Further, the grey and white pattern on the wallpaper ties in well with the blue couches and patterned pillows for a wholesome, homely feel.
Lighting plays a strong role in the mood of this home. Recessed lighting from the various symmetrical spots in the ceiling shine down onto the floor of the room, rendering an ethereal white glow to the surroundings. The kitchen in the background also glistens with its brick wall and white beauty. An end table stands to one side of the dining room with a classy modern charm in place.
Storage, art, lighting and lots of comfortable seating – this homely space combines all the winning qualities that mark a well decorated and practical home. The wallpaper on one wall acts as the perfect backdrop to hold pretty artwork as this area ushers people down the corridor. Television viewing gets a practical punch with lots of solid shelves built into the frame of the floor to ceiling entertainment unit. The blue and leather couches offer plenty of comfortable seating without making the television the only conversation point.
A topping of variety has been added in liberal doses to this home. The home has numerous simple and stand alone touches that blend in with the surroundings even as they make a style statement. Starting from the vibrant, well-polished flooring to pieces like this larger-than-life standing planter with its willowy tree, the home has various nooks where you can simply stop and stare.
The bathroom is a perfect example of city home design. It takes a compact space and marries it with linear style for a visually appealing output. The sink is beige in colour, built into a counter that goes from one end to the other while the slim WC makes way for a cosy nook.
In the end this home offers the best of all worlds with its urban, homely and sophisticated style. From the flooring to the lighting and all the elements in between, it has a perfectly balanced décor scheme that makes the space come alive with character and class.
