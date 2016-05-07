Your browser is out-of-date.

11 Important Accessories you need in the kitchen!

Asha Bogenfuerst Asha Bogenfuerst
Old-Meets-New, Krantz Designs Krantz Designs Modern kitchen
Loading admin actions …

Our modern lifestyles often don't leave us with much time to spend in the kitchen. However, thanks to improvements in technology, we can compensate our lack of time with time-saving kitchen accessories. The sedentary lifestyles most of us lead with way too many hours in the office can take a toll on our health, and sometimes the best we can do is cook some healthy food at home. We've compiled a list of kitchen accessories that can save you time in the kitchen, and help make your kitchen space more efficient so that you can prepare healthy meals at home. 

This idea guide features 11 accessories you need in the kitchen. We hope these little helpers will make kitchen work smoother and faster for you. Let's browse through some of these ideas shall we? 

Under cabinet lights

Kitchen Premdas Krishna Asian style kitchen Kitchen
Premdas Krishna

Kitchen

Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna

Poor lighting causes you to strain your eyes and makes you more tired. Add under cabinet lights to your kitchen to brighten up your countertops so that you don't have to bend over double just to see what you're doing properly.

Drawers with compartments

Solid cutlery trays homify Country style kitchen
homify

Solid cutlery trays

homify
homify
homify

Drawers with compartments can help you organise your cutlery and other kitchen utensils properly so that you know where exactly to find them. This way you don't have to waste time looking for things when you're in a rush to prepare some food. 

Extendable pullout faucet

Kitchen Temza design and build KitchenSinks & taps
Temza design and build

Kitchen

Temza design and build
Temza design and build
Temza design and build

Washing dishes can be a real pain, especially if you have pots and pans with stubborn crusts. An extendable pullout faucet can help you power spray your dishes and make cleaning dishes faster and easier. The great thing about it is that you can fill up pots and pans without having to put them in your sink. It's also excellent for rinsing vegetables and watering plants in the kitchen. 

Kitchen appliances

homify KitchenAccessories & textiles
homify

homify
homify
homify

Kitchen appliances such as this blender can make life in the kitchen much easier for us. Just imagine all the delicious food that you will be able to cook in half the time with a blender available. 

Bookshelves

Old-Meets-New Krantz Designs Modern kitchen
Krantz Designs

Old-Meets-New

Krantz Designs
Krantz Designs
Krantz Designs

Bookshelves in the kitchen provide you with a space to keep all your recipe books so that they are not scattered around the kitchen making a mess. It also provides a little appetizing mini library for guests to entertain themselves while you cook. 

Timer

Küchenuhren DISCOVERY KITCHEN TIMER von Newgate, Tapeten & Uhren Tapeten & Uhren Walls & flooringWall tattoos
Tapeten &amp; Uhren

Tapeten & Uhren
Tapeten &amp; Uhren
Tapeten & Uhren

A clock with a timer can save you a lot of trouble in the kitchen. This way you can prevent burnt food and all the wasted time that comes with it. 

The cute baby blue clock and kitchen timer pictured here is available from Tapeten & Uhren, an online shop based in Dresden, Germany. 


Sunny side up

Complementos cocina , Givensa Givensa KitchenKitchen utensils
Givensa

Givensa
Givensa
Givensa

Little kitchen accessories like this mold for frying eggs can make the mundane things in life seem so much more fun. It also helps children and adults eat their breakfast with more enthusiasm to start the day! 

Cutting boards

UP, LI-VING design ideas LI-VING design ideas KitchenKitchen utensils
LI-VING design ideas

LI-VING design ideas
LI-VING design ideas
LI-VING design ideas

Here is a series of cutting boards that are made specifically for cutting meat, vegetables, fruits, and so on. This way you don't have to waste time washing the cutting board every time you want to cut up something different. The balloon-like shape of the cutting boards and the different colours also add an element of fun to the kitchen. 

Space-saving toaster

Slim toaster, Studio MU•CA Studio MU•CA KitchenElectronics
Studio MU•CA

Studio MU•CA
Studio MU•CA
Studio MU•CA

Try to find accessories that will save you space in the kitchen like this slim toaster that can be attached to the wall. Another great thing about this toaster is that it collects the crumbs, so that you can easily dispose of it. 

A pinch of health

Himalayan Salt Block - Pestle & Mortar Salthouse & Peppermongers KitchenKitchen utensils
Salthouse &amp; Peppermongers

Himalayan Salt Block—Pestle & Mortar

Salthouse & Peppermongers
Salthouse &amp; Peppermongers
Salthouse & Peppermongers

Last but not least, add a pinch of health to your kitchen with this Himalayan salt pestle and mortar. Not only does it look pretty and unique, it is also amazingly beneficial for your health. Himalayan salt is millions of years old and is uncontaminated by the toxins and pollutants contained in other forms of sea salt. Most importantly, Himalayan salt contains the same 84 natural minerals and elements found in the human body.

Kitchen basket

kitchen basket, RISING STAR STEEL INDUSTRIES RISING STAR STEEL INDUSTRIES KitchenAccessories & textiles
RISING STAR STEEL INDUSTRIES

kitchen basket

RISING STAR STEEL INDUSTRIES
RISING STAR STEEL INDUSTRIES
RISING STAR STEEL INDUSTRIES

Kitchen baskets provide a space for you to dry wet dishes and utensils. This way you don't have to waste time wiping them dry individually. 

We hope you've managed to find some interesting accessories for your kitchen through this idea guide. For more home tips, inspiration, and ideas, have a look at 6 fantastic ways to make your rented apartment feel home

Which kitchen accessory do you like best? Please share with us in the comments section below. 


