A lavish home in Indore on a budget!

Indore is often considered as the commercial heart of Madhya Pradesh, and is home to successful and well-off people who want their homes to be gorgeous sanctuaries. It is also a city where the both traditional and contemporary architecture and designs have merged to create a symphony of sorts. This Duplex in Indore is also a reflection of that spirit, and has been tastefully rendered by Shadab Anwari & Associates, interior designers and decorators. The design and decor of this residence was accomplished in just 3 months, and that too, on a modest budget.

The aesthetically appealing and smartly functional home is a mix of modern and artsy touches. Different textures and materials like wood, glass, brick and soft furnishing have come together to create a bright, cheerful abode, where intelligent ideas rule the roost. So let’s take a tour to find out more.