A lavish home in Indore on a budget!

Indore is often considered as the commercial heart of Madhya Pradesh, and is home to successful and well-off people who want their homes to be gorgeous sanctuaries. It is also a city where the both traditional and contemporary architecture and designs have merged to create a symphony of sorts. This Duplex in Indore is also a reflection of that spirit, and has been tastefully rendered by Shadab Anwari & Associates, interior designers and decorators. The design and decor of this residence was accomplished in just 3 months, and that too, on a modest budget.
The aesthetically appealing and smartly functional home is a mix of modern and artsy touches. Different textures and materials like wood, glass, brick and soft furnishing have come together to create a bright, cheerful abode, where intelligent ideas rule the roost. So let’s take a tour to find out more.
The presence of rich tones makes the living area a perfect haven for entertaining, unwinding and conducting business discussions. The long sofas have been upholstered in gorgeous floral print, and offers adequate seating. The boldly striped cushions add to the elegance of the room, along with the chic glass and wood coffee table. An ornate golden wallpaper in floral, adorns one of the walls, and the same pattern is reflected on the window screen too. Rich golden drapes in a velvet fabric add a dash of effortless opulence, while an artwork in bronze steals the show on the left wall. The false ceiling is a visual delight in white and dark wooden tones, and features bright but soothing recessed lighting.
The wooden wall-mounted shelf behind this sofa is simple yet quirky. It thrills us with its up and down design, and displays quaint and colourful artefacts. The corner tables are geometrically inspired too, and showcase miniature indoor plants and showpieces. These clever touches indicate that simplicity can be charming too.
The entertainment zone of this duplex is futuristic, jazzy and artistic at the same time. The sleek television has been mounted against a dark wooden panel, though the right edge sticks out a little. A beautifully patterned screen similar to the one in the living room, adorns the left side of the TV. A pair of bronze swans deck the wall mounted shelf below the screen, while a golden cut-out artwork of a tree adorns the far end wall. A floating white glossy console below the TV holds the remotes, DVDs, CDs and more. Don’t miss the quirky false ceiling, where a geometrically inspired wooden structure and intelligent lighting steal the show.
Soft and subtle tones pervade the kitchen, and make it look more spacious than it is. The granite countertop holds the slim cook top, which opens up to the sleek steel chimney. The chimney also supports a pretty trio of miniature potted flowering plants. The kitchen comes with ample cabinets and shelves for housing appliances, crockery, cutlery, dinnerware and more.
The left of the kitchen area is occupied by a smart wall-mounted breakfast counter in rich wood. It is accompanied by a couple of fashionable white chairs, an artwork, and a boldly striped shade against the window. The glass painting on the solid doors lend an aesthetic touch too.
This bedroom is a study in white and grey, with dashes of royal blue. The bed is a plush, tufted affair, and complements the dark grey flooring effectively. The wall behind the headboard flaunts striped royal blue finishing flanked by grey brick walls. The fair-sized window is accompanied by a fluidic window seat in glossy white, which offers space for storage and artistic display too. Sheer royal blue drapes and the innovatively lighted false ceiling complete the look of this room.
Another bedroom of this residence makes ample use of shades of white and grey, for a sophisticated and calming effect. The dominance of grey is evident from the duvet, the smart sofa, the panel behind the bed, and the study corner. The tufted headboard is flanked by strips of pale green wall accents and a pair of dainty pendant lights. The study nook comes with space-saving wall mounted shelves, a minimalistic chair and is tastefully demarcated from the artwork with the help of concealed lighting.
It's a wonder how the designers managed to create such a beautiful residence on a budget! No compromise has been made on the quality of the materials used, or the aesthetic accents incorporated. The duplex is a comfy and happy place for any family to live in.