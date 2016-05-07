A dream home in Indore for the modern family!

It is not often easy to make a solidly built, dependable looking house look aesthetically stunning. But Shadab Anwari & Associates, interior designers and decorators from Indore have managed to achieve that quite beautifully in Mr. Mushtaq’s residence. Indore is generally considered the commercial capital of Madhya Pradesh, and is home to many wealthy citizens who want their homes to reflect the luxurious lifestyle they indulge in. At the same time, the city is also dotted with architecture styles which are blends of Mughal and Maratha styles. And in this abode too, you will find the confluence of traditional and modern designs taking place quite harmoniously.
The house is a medley of brilliant decor accents, inspired furnishing, interesting colours and textures, and is a sanctuary for indoor greens. Lavish living has been redefined in an artistic yet practical manner. So let’s take a tour of this palatial abode for more ideas.
The elegant, pale hue of the exteriors of this massive building has been contrasted by wooden accents, glass balustrades, and ample doses of greenery. The towering house represents the affluence and social status of the owner effortlessly. A lush palm tree, and the soft glowing lights on the gates invites us in to take a closer look.
The fluidic design of the patio prepares us for the opulence that lies inside. Black and white marble has been intelligently used to create modern and unique patterns for this space, which overlooks a lush lawn and bountiful garden. Note how creepers have hugged the wood and wrought iron gate closely. The garden flaunts water features too, for a cool and soothing effect. Indore after all, can be very hot in summers. A chic wall sconce light urges you to take a look at the interiors now.
Plush and magical are the words that can best describe this living area. A marble wall featuring crisscross patterns in dark mosaic stones is naturally the focal point of this room. The sofas are delightfully elegant, cosy and inviting. Brown cushions provide the necessary contrast to these lavish couches. The end tables exhibit matching aesthetic display, with white lampshades, quaint candleholders and framed art. The coffee table is sophisticated affair in dark wood and glass. And the curtains with their combination of dark and light tones, make for a luxurious touch.
Who wouldn’t want to catch up with family and friends in this stunning den? Filigree is an art form which has been used in Indian architecture for ages. And that is what we see flanking the couch opposite you, on either side. The intricately carved wooden panels are backlit for a gorgeous impact. The room is a sensual joy with its impossibly comfy dark couches which balance the whiteness of the marble flooring. The quirky coffee table is more like a piece of modern art, and the vibrant rug adds a dash of richness to enhance the look of this space further.
The modish kitchen is a vision in black and white. The U-shaped layout makes it possible for more than one individual to comfortably work in this space without clashing. The glossy countertop is spacious and houses a sleek cook top and a spacious sink. The corners of the countertop has been efficiently utilised too, for arranging condiments, spices and such. There are ample cabinets in this kitchen to cater to storage needs. Some of them also sport frosted glass covers so that you know what they contain without even opening them. The backsplash zone features lovely glass painting in black, and takes the style quotient of the kitchen up a notch.
Like the kitchen, black and white rules the owner’s son’s bedroom too. The white bed complements the dark flooring, and features a grey and black bedspread inspired by car racing. A couple of white cushions and sleek white side tables lighten things up. The wall behind the headboard features cleverly lighted decals representing the famous landmarks of the world. A tasteful screen in black and white shades the large window, and appears to be perfectly in sync with the room.
Earthy brown tiles line the floor of the expansive and airy terrace. Stone planters bearing verdant plants create a beautiful bond between the outdoors and indoors. Don’t miss the rounded white pebbles lining the floor space beneath the planters. Accentuated by enchanting blue lighting, they add some more organic touch to this space.
As our tour of this Indore residence comes to an end, we hope you enjoyed it as much as we did. Feel free to incorporate creative ideas from this opulent abode for your own project too.