A dream home in Indore for the modern family!

It is not often easy to make a solidly built, dependable looking house look aesthetically stunning. But Shadab Anwari & Associates, interior designers and decorators from Indore have managed to achieve that quite beautifully in Mr. Mushtaq’s residence. Indore is generally considered the commercial capital of Madhya Pradesh, and is home to many wealthy citizens who want their homes to reflect the luxurious lifestyle they indulge in. At the same time, the city is also dotted with architecture styles which are blends of Mughal and Maratha styles. And in this abode too, you will find the confluence of traditional and modern designs taking place quite harmoniously.

The house is a medley of brilliant decor accents, inspired furnishing, interesting colours and textures, and is a sanctuary for indoor greens. Lavish living has been redefined in an artistic yet practical manner. So let’s take a tour of this palatial abode for more ideas.