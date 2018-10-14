8 Ideas to make your small bedroom more spacious

It is very rare for people to like closed spaces in their homes. Be it the kitchen, bedroom, living room or bathroom; we are always trying to make room for more. We tend to accumulate things over a period of time, but our homes only have limited space. How does one achieve a balance? On one hand, you can reuse, recycle, upcycle and buy fewer things and at the same time make enough space for your stuff. Of all the rooms, you need to have a bedroom that gives you the space to relax. How to achieve a more spacious bedroom is what this ideabook is all about. Have a look at these ideas and try incorporate some or all of these and you will can transform your bedroom from a regular one to a smarter more spacious one.