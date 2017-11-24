12 cosy bedroom ideas for the Indian home

Tired of restless nights tossing and turning in bed only to wake up more tired? Well, maybe it's time to change something in your bedroom. Sleep disturbances can be caused by many different factors, however making your bedroom conducive for sleeping is one way you can increase your chances of getting some shut-eye. Making your bedroom more cosy can help create a relaxed atmosphere where you will feel more at ease, making it easier to get a good night's sleep. This idea guide features 12 simple tips to help you make your bedroom more cosy without breaking your bank.
We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your bedroom through this idea guide. Let's browse through some of these tips shall we?
Try to stick to neutral colours in your bedroom. This will create a calm environment. Using loud, bright colours and bold patterns will create too much visual stimulation, and you might have a hard time falling asleep with all that visual noise.
Lighting plays a big role in setting the mood for a space. It can make a bedroom more cosy by creating a relaxed atmosphere that has warmth and depth. For best results, choose soft lighting that can be dimmed further or made brighter depending on your needs.
Remember as children how we used to create make-shift tents out of blankets and furniture? It was the hideaway, and it made us feel safe, secure, and cosy. Well it's time to re-create that hideaway and those happy memories of carefree days in a more sophisticated adult manner. You don't necessarily need to buy a four-poster bed though, just some rope and sheer fabric will do.
Make sure you keep your bedding fresh and crisp by cleaning it regularly. If you don't have the time to wash them, but you feel that they could use one, try spraying some fabric freshener on them. A cosy bedroom is not only about aesthetics, but about cleanliness as well.
Headboards bring attention to the bed and make a bed feel more fancy. However, you don't have to spend a lot of money to add a headboard to your bed. You can use an old door or bits and pieces of old furniture to create a unique headboard for your bed.
Personalise your bedroom by putting up photos of your loved ones. You can create a wall of photos as pictured here or use shelves to display them. Putting up inspirational quotes that you like or affirmations you've made for yourself is also another way of personalising your bedroom.
Create a cosy corner in your bedroom where you can sit down, read a book, and unwind. If you don't have the budget to buy new furniture, just put a few cushions and a mat on the floor to create a cosy nook.
Wood has a way of making any space feel more cosy in an instant. It also gives a natural feel to the room which is casual and relaxed. Adding wooden elements to your bedroom is a sure-fire way of adding warmth and cosiness to your bedroom.
A messy bedroom creates a restless state of mind. The best way to keep a bedroom clutter free is to provide adequate storage space to stash away all your stuff, whether it's clothes, books, or accessories.
Plants and flowers can liven up your bedroom and bring nature indoors. Greenery and nature tends to make us feel calm and peaceful, so this can help create an appropriate mood in the bedroom.
Having a TV in the bedroom can prevent you from falling asleep on the couch and waking up with a stiff neck! Many people find it to be a cosy feeling to fall asleep with the TV on. Sometimes there's no better way of relaxing than passively staring at the idiot box.
A soft rug or carpet can do wonders for a bedroom. It can add texture, warmth, and cosiness to a dull bedroom. It also keeps your feet warm when you have to get out of bed.
We hope you've enjoyed this idea guide as much as we have. For more home tips, inspiration, and interesting ideas, have a look at an apartment oozing with simple sophistication.