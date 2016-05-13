7 Hallway decor ideas to make your home more beautiful!

When you have an art collection to show off, then why waste the opportunity? Hallway walls need not have empty walls anymore. Install the paintings with focus lighting and you have an art gallery of your own. Better still, if you paint yourself, why not let others see your talent too. The hallway could be just the perfect place for your paintings or photographs.

Hallway decor can be as exciting as the rest of the house. Don't just have a coat hanger and a shoe rack there and think that it's done. Even if the hallway is tiny, create an impressive place that speaks your style and one that guests do not forget any time soon.