Experience Serenity In This Beautiful Family Home!

Asian design has drawn its influence from various styles in Asia, from the beautiful color palettes of Indian design to the minimal elements of the Far East. One particular type of Asian design, usually associated with Japanese style, is what's making the world of design and architecture appreciate the beauty of simplicity. Evoking a sense of serenity and calm, Asian design's foundation is based on balance. While it also draws influence from modern and minimal designs, the art of perfecting Asian design into your home decor is by creating harmony within a space.
Today on homify 360 we take a virtual stroll through this beautiful Japanese home. Designed by Ami Environment Design, this home revels in simplicity and nature. With a strong presence of wooden elements in the design, this home is sure to leave you feeling calm and peaceful at the end of this home tour!
A combination of wood, concrete, and foliage, the entrance of the house itself evokes a sense of serenity. The gabled roof, wooden columns, and concrete flooring surrounded by various types of planters gives this space a calming and beautiful look. A neutral backdrop allows the other elements on the exterior to stand out!
A gorgeous wooden patio is designed next to the entrance of this house, adding a more relaxed element to the house. The wooden paneled space is the perfect place to unwind after a long, tiring day. Beautiful large windows open up to the living room of the house, ensuring the inflow of natural air and light!
The ying and yang combination of modern and Asian design resonates in the decor of the living room and dining room of the house. With flat and slanted wooden ceiling highlighted in lights resting above these space, the living room and dining room are nothing short of elegant. The neutral backdrop of these spaces allow the black-theme furnishing to stand out and take center stage.
We bring an end to this home tour with the exposed bathroom area of this house. The designer incorporates an element of luxury into the design of this house with the exposed bathroom. Facing a gorgeous landscape of foliage and concrete design, the bathroom boasts of a massive bathtub in shades of black and brown. With wide windows opening up to a view, this bathroom is sure to be the best room in this house.
Nothing says harmony like the design and architecture of this stunning house.