Experience Serenity In This Beautiful Family Home!

Asian design has drawn its influence from various styles in Asia, from the beautiful color palettes of Indian design to the minimal elements of the Far East. One particular type of Asian design, usually associated with Japanese style, is what's making the world of design and architecture appreciate the beauty of simplicity. Evoking a sense of serenity and calm, Asian design's foundation is based on balance. While it also draws influence from modern and minimal designs, the art of perfecting Asian design into your home decor is by creating harmony within a space.

Today on homify 360 we take a virtual stroll through this beautiful Japanese home. Designed by Ami Environment Design, this home revels in simplicity and nature. With a strong presence of wooden elements in the design, this home is sure to leave you feeling calm and peaceful at the end of this home tour!