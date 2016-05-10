A Stunning Apartment Overloaded With Style!

Developed in the latter half of the 20 century, contemporary design is now one of the most sought after styles by architects and designers across the globe. By putting their own twist to this versatile design, many designers are further enhancing the strong elements of contemporary design with the latest trends. From the incorporation of bold color palettes to the addition of unique furnishing, contemporary design is something that encourages the beauty of mismatched beauty.
Today on homify 360 we take a look at this stunning contemporary apartment designed by Plano Architecture and Technology, an architectural firm in Istanbul, Turkey. The designer has created the decor and interiors of the room with a single theme that flows into ever room of the house while also accentuating its style with distinctive pieces! Elegant and stylish, this apartment is sure to inspire you to get started on your own dream home. Are you ready to get inspired?
Simple but beautiful, the living room of this apartment brings together the sleek element of minimalism and the bold element of contemporary design. With a neutral olive green theme dominating the backdrop, the designer has further enhanced the living room with brighter shades of green in the form of patterned and solid colored pillows on the sofa.
The designer has beautifully and artistically combined two styles in a single room, giving the space it's own distinctive look. The metal influence of industrial design is showcased in the open cabinets across the room and the array of stunning ceiling lights that hang gracefully above the table. Wooden flooring in a lighter shade blends gorgeously with the darker shades of the wooden furnishing.
Incorporating the
less is more approach in this space, the designer has designed the kitchen with a combination of modern and contemporary designs. The sleek and sharp lines, the neutral color palette, and the futuristic furnishing in this kitchen gives it an avant-garde look.
Need to remodel your kitchen? Check out these kitchen designs for ideas and inspiration!
Every element of this room either screams extreme comfort or extreme style. The upholstered velvet-like headboard placed across the bed is flanked with two gorgeous ceiling lights, adding a touch of luxury to the bedroom. Wooden flooring, French windows, and stunning lights across the bedroom make this one of the best rooms in the apartment.
We come to an end of this tour in the bathroom of this apartment. The designer has styled this space with a double vanity set in a two-tone color palette. The abstract marble design beckons the contemporary style of this house and combines it with a modern element. A walk-in glass shower is place parallel to the vanity set, further enhancing the style factor.
Minimal, elegant, and bold, this apartment is everything you've ever wanted! To enjoy more home tours like this, have a look at this Brilliantly Designed Modern Pune Home.