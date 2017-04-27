10 Storage solutions for small Indian apartments

Always..always utilize the corners. Whether it's the bedroom, kitchen or bathroom, install shelves that make good use of the nooks and corners.

Managing ’stuff' situation in your home is important, more so when you have compact area. Disorganisation and clutter could soon take over your home if not addressed on time and could turn a cosy place to a claustrophobic and ugly one. Be smart and adopt innovative storage solutions that not only help you save space, but also make your home look pretty and inviting.

