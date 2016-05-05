A Charming Family Home Set Amidst Nature!

The lavish and deliciously airy bathroom is a vision in white. White tiles and white wood come together to create an eye-catching visual treat, which is further enhanced by the influx of daylight. A curvy and beautiful Jacuzzi placed adjacent to the large balcony, offers rejuvenation and also picturesque views of the nature outside.

Give your senses the divine gift of proximity to nature with this charming property. Rendered with graceful and contemporary ideas, this house is your perfect escapade from the madness of the modern world. Wooden interiors and the general feeling of openness, make this one a residential heaven.