A Charming Family Home Set Amidst Nature!

Your hunt for that inviting abode which makes you want to step inside and curl up ends here at this charming house set in luscious green settings, and called Chuang Still Empty. The alluring yet simplistic design is the brainchild of Ami Environment Design, renowned architects based in Fukuoka, Japan. Surrounded by verdant trees, grass and shrubs all around, this home can be your dream-come-true. Once we begin the tour, you won’t be able to help but notice the owner’s love for nature, openness and organic living. The residence is replete with earthy tones, makes lavish use of wood, and lets in generous doses of sunlight for a bright, cheery ambiance. It upholds an uncomplicated living style, and yet wows us with its elegance and laidback charm! So let’s take a closer look now.
When you take a first look at the house, you will surely feel enticed by the green lawn and garden that envelopes the home in an eco-friendly cocoon. A discreet entryway and porch is the highlight of this red and grey house. The colours and combination provide vibrant visual interest and complement the sloping slated roof well. The shadows of trees dancing around the house, also lend this property a distinct charm.
Balconies are one of the most romantic hotspots a house can have, not to mention the ones with breathtaking views, which can be absolute heart stealers. Wood panelled flooring in this abode expands into a spacious balcony with similar wooden balustrade. You can lounge around and unwind, or enjoy a refreshing outdoor dinner with family and friends, on this balcony. And the view promises to rejuvenate you, since as far as your sight can travel, you will get to see only dense foliage and towering trees.
The interiors of this Japanese residence mostly makes use of wood, neutral and warm hues, and simple but interesting patterns. The presence of fair-sized windows here and there, allow sunshine to permeate every nook and cranny of the home's interiors. The walls sport light tones to enhance the feeling of spaciousness and airiness.
As you dig in further into this serene setting, you would be enthralled by the way this bright and cheerful living room offers you the luxury of sitting on a comfy couch and looking at nature sprawling all around this beauteous house. A massive sliding door, a large window and a couple of high windows allow natural illumination of this place and also let in plenty of fresh air. A wooden staircase near the window helps you to climb up to the roof. A minimalistic yet chic coffee table and a sleek television set complete the look of this area, and make way for entertainment with loved ones.
A few steps lead us from the living room to the open kitchen, which sits on a raised platform. The abundance of light-coloured wooden beams and softly glowing pendant lights infuse the kitchen with a warm and cosy feel. The kitchen island is smart, minimalistic, and has all the provisions essential for comfortable cooking and prepping sessions. Large doors and windows help natural light to flood the kitchen during the day.
The lavish and deliciously airy bathroom is a vision in white. White tiles and white wood come together to create an eye-catching visual treat, which is further enhanced by the influx of daylight. A curvy and beautiful Jacuzzi placed adjacent to the large balcony, offers rejuvenation and also picturesque views of the nature outside.
Give your senses the divine gift of proximity to nature with this charming property. Rendered with graceful and contemporary ideas, this house is your perfect escapade from the madness of the modern world. Wooden interiors and the general feeling of openness, make this one a residential heaven.