A warm and inviting small family home!

This is a simple view of the house, and the way it is engulfed in nature is truly mesmerising. The blue of the sea is visible from afar, while the green mountains seem to hold the house in their laps lovingly. The sky stretches clearly above the house,showering the latter with the goodness of mother nature.

A classic home with all the touches of fine living is how the ‘Length of Tree House’ can be defined. This cool house was designed without breaking the bond with nature, so much so that one might forget the need for air-conditioning in the house or artificial lighting. The architects have used all the elements of nature, combined it liberally with style and simplicity to produce the best possible result. Here is another home tour to fuel your creative juices - A small home with a big heart!