Experience Rustic Beauty In This Stunning Family Home!

From Zen to vibrant minimalism, Asian design is influencing the world of architecture and design with its calming style. Drawing inspiration from various Oriental themes, Asian design is now seen seeping into contrasting designs like contemporary, modern, and rustic. The soothing forms, the minimal elements, and the streamlined design is what makes Asian design so appealing to many across the globe. The incorporation of Zen, the etheeral effect of harmony and balance, and natural materials such as wood or bamboo is what makes Asian design so distinctive.

Today on homify 360 we take a virtual stroll through this stunning Asian-style house that incorporates an element of rustic design into its architecture and decor. The brainchild of Ami Environment Design, an architectural firm in Kukuako, Japan, this house is sure to transport into a state of peacefulness at the end of this tour. So let's explore this house, shall we?