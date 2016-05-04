From Shabby to Chic: How to Give your Home an Easy Upgrade

When the elements of shabby chic come together in perfect arrangement it can create the perfect warm and harmonious environment. Guests often comment on how they feel immediately comfortable in such a lived in home. This is great for your friends and family, but why not keep them on their toes by including an element of surprise. There are many ways to create a surprise in a design; consider using a modern photograph that you have taken yourself, printed in black and white and printed on a large canvas, hung in a prominent position in the living room. It may take them a while to work out that it is a modern print. Include a bit of industrial art in a room, such as an old sewing machine in the bathroom or a couple of tall palm trees in the kitchen.

Shabby chic has become a popular way of refreshing your home in a way that is economical and creative. It uses second hand, vintage and antique furniture and furnishings to create a lived in, comfortable and homely environment. If you are looking to incorporate this style into your home start by creating a focal point in the house, include something organic, fill the spaces with personal effects, use classic design principles and don’t forget to add an element of surprise. Shabby chic is a wonderful style that will remain popular for many years to come. For more shabby chic ideas see Shabby Chic. Is It Over?