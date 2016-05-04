An Eco-Friendly Family Home with a Magic touch

Join us on this tour today to explore a beautiful eco-friendly house with a Magic touch. The log cabin type of house is built mostly from wood, a bit of bamboo, and concrete. It is located amidst lush vegetation and a peaceful natural environment, making it the perfect getaway home. The nature inspired home incorporates an eco-friendly design by utilizing green technology—namely solar panels, energy-saving lights, and also maximizing natural light. A delicate Japanese touch is added to the house, giving it character and style.

We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through the tour of this beautiful log cabin house. Read on to discover telling descriptions of the house and to have a look at the charming exteriors and interiors of the house.