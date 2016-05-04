An Eco-Friendly Family Home with a Magic touch

Join us on this tour today to explore a beautiful eco-friendly house with a Magic touch. The log cabin type of house is built mostly from wood, a bit of bamboo, and concrete. It is located amidst lush vegetation and a peaceful natural environment, making it the perfect getaway home. The nature inspired home incorporates an eco-friendly design by utilizing green technology—namely solar panels, energy-saving lights, and also maximizing natural light. A delicate Japanese touch is added to the house, giving it character and style.
We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through the tour of this beautiful log cabin house. Read on to discover telling descriptions of the house and to have a look at the charming exteriors and interiors of the house.
We simply love how the house has a welcoming, warm glow from the outside. This is mostly because of the warm colours used in the exteriors, the wood, and also the yellow lighting. Shades of grey on the walls and roof balance out the warm colours, creating a harmonious blend of colours. The windows are framed in white, while a raised veranda provides an outdoor space to relax and enjoy the beautiful natural surroundings.
Pictured here, we can see that the house is nestled in the lap of nature. It is surrounded by forests and hills, and seems to be located in a rather isolated, quiet place. Another thing that is clearly noticeable in this picture are the solar power panels on the roof.
This eco-friendly house with a Japanese touch is designed by Ami Environment Design, architects based in Fukuoka, Japan.
Can you spot the touch of Japan in the interiors? Yes, it's the sliding shoji door. In traditional Japanese architecture, sliding shoji doors consist of translucent paper over a frame of wood which holds together a lattice of wood or bamboo. These doors allow plenty of natural light into the space, brightening up the cozy golden brown wooden interiors. Although wood provides a natural feel and a cozy mood, it should be matched with plenty of natural light or else it will feel gloomy and dark.
The ceiling takes on the slanting shape of the roof and is well supported by wooden beams, adding to the rustic coziness of the interiors. Industrial style light bulbs hang from the wooden beams illuminating the interiors and resulting in a warm glow together with golden brown wooden interiors.
Since the house is located in an isolated place with lush vegetation surrounding it, it can afford to have a bathroom with a view. The private setting of the house allows for this luxurious liberty. Pictured here, we see two large windows with a view of the greenery outside. The big bathtub is located just adjacent to the window, creating the perfect place to bathe in the sunshine and soak in the beautiful views. The dark grey stone tiles used for the bathroom flooring have a rough texture that adds a nice contrast to the smooth polished wooden walls.
Last but not least, a simple veranda provides an outdoor space with shelter and shade to relax and enjoy the beautiful natural surroundings. The multi-coloured exteriors of the house adds visual interest to this outdoor space.
We have now come to the end of our tour. We hope you've enjoyed yourselves as much as we have.