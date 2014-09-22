Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Creative coffee tables

Sheila Byers Sheila Byers
Loading admin actions …

A coffee table is truly one of the necessities of home furnishing. This object helps to give shape and structure to a living area, providing a focal point around which the other pieces of furniture are placed. When you are entertaining guests, the coffee table insures a seating arrangement that brings people together, encouraging conversation. It also provides a surface on which to display items like souvenirs from a favourite trip or a an art book for your guest to flip through.  When no one else is around, the coffee table can sometimes even double as a footrest. And, of course, without a coffee table, where would you place your coffee when sitting on the sofa? Today on homify, we look at some examples of creative and stylish coffee tables from our Indian experts. 

Stone houses - natural results
What do you think of these coffee table? Would you put them in your home? Share your thoughts below!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks