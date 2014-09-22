Creative coffee tables

A coffee table is truly one of the necessities of home furnishing. This object helps to give shape and structure to a living area, providing a focal point around which the other pieces of furniture are placed. When you are entertaining guests, the coffee table insures a seating arrangement that brings people together, encouraging conversation. It also provides a surface on which to display items like souvenirs from a favourite trip or a an art book for your guest to flip through. When no one else is around, the coffee table can sometimes even double as a footrest. And, of course, without a coffee table, where would you place your coffee when sitting on the sofa? Today on homify, we look at some examples of creative and stylish coffee tables from our Indian experts.