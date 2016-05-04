Today's tour demonstrates that an apartment doesn't necessarily have to be extravagant to be stylish and sophisticated. Join on us this tour to explore an apartment oozing with simple sophistication.The small one-bedroom apartment is mostly monochromatic, and minimally decorated and furnished. Patches of unpainted concrete walls give the apartment an industrial design touch, creating a casual atmosphere ideal for relaxing.
The contemporary looking stylish apartment featured in today's tour is designed by Perfect Space, interior architects based in Warsaw, Poland. We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this tour. Let's check out the apartment shall we?
Staying pure, the interiors of this apartment are mostly monochromatic. Here we can see that the dominant colour is grey, and you will find that the whole apartment is composed of different shades of grey. From this viewpoint, we see the door to the balcony, the dining table, and part of the sofa.
This small apartment optimizes its storage space by integrating tall shelves that reach up to the ceiling in the hallway. The wall opposite the storage shelves is a raw, unpainted concrete wall, which adds character to the space and gives it an industrial design touch. The faded wooden flooring enhances the casual weathered look further.
A little kitchen corner is created by utilizing a dividing wall which also acts as a kitchen countertop. The wall is unpainted and remains in its raw concrete form, adding a pearly grey colour to the rest of the grey interiors. Pendant lamps hanging from the kitchen ceiling provide adequate light for the kitchen, while two large windows allow plenty of natural light into the kitchen and the whole apartment. Fabric blinds are used instead of curtains to give the space a more modern and casual look.
We love how the whole apartment is composed mostly out of grey shades, and that the bedroom is an exception. Pictured here, we see an accent wall in a lovely minty green colour. This gives the bedroom a
fresh feel that is clean and light, making it the perfect space for relaxing and getting a good night's sleep.
Doors that let light in not only make the apartment brighter, but also make it feel more spacious. It also creates a fresher atmosphere at home with all the spaces being well lit. A gloomy apartment with insufficient natural light can really make you miserable, so it's best to get as much light in as possible. You can always choose to block out the light with blinds or curtains when necessary.
This is what the view of the apartment from the balcony looks like. From here we can see that the main living area or social heart of the home has a unique angular shape which adds visual interest to the space.
We have now come to the end of our tour of this simple yet sophisticated apartment. We hope you've enjoyed this tour as much as we have.