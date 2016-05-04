Today's tour demonstrates that an apartment doesn't necessarily have to be extravagant to be stylish and sophisticated. Join on us this tour to explore an apartment oozing with simple sophistication.The small one-bedroom apartment is mostly monochromatic, and minimally decorated and furnished. Patches of unpainted concrete walls give the apartment an industrial design touch, creating a casual atmosphere ideal for relaxing.

The contemporary looking stylish apartment featured in today's tour is designed by Perfect Space, interior architects based in Warsaw, Poland. We hope you will find some interesting ideas and refreshing inspiration for your home through this tour. Let's check out the apartment shall we?