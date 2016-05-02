6 tips to make your home look much bigger and brighter

Using glass is another way to create the illusion of space. A tiny bathroom like here, can end up looking even more tiny if the shower area is cordoned off with a bulky material like wood or metal. But the use of a glass partition has retained this bathroom's spaciousness, and helped it stay well lit. You can use glass partitions in other rooms as well, and you should opt for doors and windows made of glass to let in more light in your home. Add to this a crystal element, like a bright crystal chandelier in the living room, and your home is bound to look breathtaking!