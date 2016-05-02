A luxurious and cosy country house in Spain

The living area is a sophisticated and plush affair, sitting pretty under the solid wooden beams of the white peaked ceiling. Two different seating areas have found their way here, each resplendent in their own distinct style. Near you, deliciously brown couches have been arranged around a simple but chic coffee table. Blush pink and white cushions brighten up the space, along with small potted floral greens. A group of four delicate artworks adorn the wall, while a soft grey rug adds some snugness to the tiled floor.

Near the large glass doors, you will find a white set of comfy couches and ottomans with dainty floral prints. A tall potted plant acts like an eco-friendly bridge between the outdoor and the indoor. A tall soothing lamp casts a mellow and magical glow in the evenings, and reminds us of a time when people had time to “stop and smell the roses”!