A Lake House filled with Natural Delights

Today, you get to join us on the tour of a charming lake house in Fukuoka, rendered by Ami Environment Design, a creative group of architects. The property is ensconced within lush greenery and offers a breathtaking view of the lake close to it. The warm and welcoming abode belongs to two sisters, who own a handicraft boutique, and they also chose to imbibe their products into the home decor. The interiors have made abundant use of wooden and white hues, while the outdoors brims with enticing plant life. The home features both functional and leisure areas for every mood that might strike you. Comfort and aesthetic pleasure walk hand in hand. The sisters also own quite a number of cats with whom they play and enjoy the beauty of their natural surroundings. So let’s explore to find out more.
At a first glimpse, this Japanese abode appears like the very picture of a serene, lighted nest to come back to after a hard day. The interior lights glow and enhance the grace of the natural surroundings manifold. A spacious deck area overlooking the large swimming pool, acts as the perfect getaway for unwinding and rejuvenating. You can laze around here and admire nature, host a barbeque, or get together with near and dear ones for a casual summer party!
The facade makes it seem as if the residence is almost disconnected from the din of urban life. Dense forests offer a stunning background for this L-shaped abode, which is mostly made of wood. A paved patio lined with greenery fronts the house. The architecture dwells on simple and straight lines, and is a blend of rustic and modern.
It is extremely hard not to fall in love with the breathtaking view offered by the terrace of this house. You can’t get enough of the bright blue lake and the lush foliage edging it. A bright red seating arrangement has been made, where the sisters can relax, chat and soak in the awe-inspiring sights and sounds of nature. The long table and box-like seats which are also storage solutions, make for an ideal atmosphere for an outdoor lunch or dinner. Or you can simply stare at the horizon where the azure blue sky meets the shimmering water, and enjoy the fresh breeze lapping your face!
The entrance to this abode is artfully lined with small pebbles, and creates its own niche among the patches of grass for visual interest. The wooden walls of the home and the boundary wall exude warmth and cordiality. A structure crafted from slatted wood lends depth and uniqueness to the residence.
Solid, beautifully carved wooden tables create different focal points in this indoor space. The sisters along with the architects have done a good job of mixing work and play seamlessly. The t-shirts lining the wall on the right lend bright pops of colours and add cheer to the area. A simple wall-mounted shelf accommodates more t-shirts below the fun display. Cabinets, planters, and artworks come together for an enchanting visual treat. The floor is lined with large grey tiles to balance the whiteness of the walls. Wooden beams span the ceiling, adding vintage charm, and focused lighting illuminates the space sufficiently when the sun goes down. Observe how a lattice-like shelf separates this space from a different corner of the home, and also displays bric-a-brac nicely.
An aesthetically carved solid wooden sideboard with a white top stands against the right wall of the corridor. Peppy artworks have been positioned on it tastefully, and hung against the wall as well. A bunch of hand-painted cups also accompany the paintings on the sideboard. This corridor leads us to a wide door which thrills with a fresh view of the outdoors.
Various tones of wood come to play in this amply lit dining area, while the sisters watch the gambolling cats with amusement. The round wooden dining table is accompanied by chic and curvy chairs with black seats. A bright white pendant light casts a calming glow over the table in the evenings, and a sleek television on the right, provides entertainment. The open kitchen is smart, utilitarian, and comes with adequate storage hacks.
This residence is an instance of love for nature, colours, quirkiness and practical ideas. It lets you work in peace, fuels your creativity, and nourishes your outdoorsy soul as well.