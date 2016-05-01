A Lake House filled with Natural Delights

Various tones of wood come to play in this amply lit dining area, while the sisters watch the gambolling cats with amusement. The round wooden dining table is accompanied by chic and curvy chairs with black seats. A bright white pendant light casts a calming glow over the table in the evenings, and a sleek television on the right, provides entertainment. The open kitchen is smart, utilitarian, and comes with adequate storage hacks.

This residence is an instance of love for nature, colours, quirkiness and practical ideas. It lets you work in peace, fuels your creativity, and nourishes your outdoorsy soul as well.