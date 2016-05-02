A family home filled with warmth and richness

The blue, white and red striped throw and pillows make for a nautical style element to enter the cabin like space. A toy aeroplane in wood sits on the window ledge almost as if it were about to take off through the window and rush through the sea before taking off again for a few hours of fun! The soft white curtains billow lightly in the breeze to give it all an airy and almost whimsical look.

This elegant home has a happy vibe, borrowed straight from the deck of a ship sailing in the high sea waves, under the warm gaze of the sun. The wood panelling as well as the nautical touches and the high quality renderings all make this a space full of style and practicality.

