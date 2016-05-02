A family home filled with warmth and richness

Today, we are excited about exploring a home in Taiwan where we visit the special municipality area of New Taipei City. Located in Northern Taiwan, this is one of the most populous cities of Taiwan, with a varied topography that includes mountains, rivers, hills, and basins.
Much like the designer environs of a ship’s first class cabin, this home bursts onto the scene with an understated, wood panelled elegance that also adds oodles of warmth and touches of sheer sophistication. The Yunshi Home has been designed by the artisans at Keding Enterprises Co Limited, a company that stocks state of the art building material in New Taipei City. This home resonates with high quality elements and well executed design. Take this virtual walkabout to know more!
High quality material brings this simple space alive. The living room has been furnished with everyday design elements, but the high quality material used makes it shine. The alcove for the television is a wooden affair with solid planks lining the entire wall as well as the ceiling niche right above it. Shelves sit on the side for easy access to books and to create an everyday feel. White leather couches in a classic retro style are placed against one wall. This wall has wooden wainscoting with a ledge that becomes a quaint shelf. Black and beige nudge each other in the scheme of things here as a large niche in the wall holds pretty lighting.
The hall has been designed to make things more accessible rather than creating a sleek space that has no place for practical living. The wainscoting veers off into a wooden wall that houses the appliances and cabinets of the kitchen while random heights are marked by the overhead lighting suspended from the ceiling. Water colour art in neutral colours decks the wall behind the couches for a sophisticated, uncluttered touch.
The dining room is a fanciful place that makes way for the monochrome scheme to take siege. The glossy white table with slim legs is a practical choice for the compact space while the black chairs render a cabin like feel from the word go. Matching them are the linear shelves placed in perfect artistic symmetry on the wall facing this area. A simple wine decanter and a cloche full of muffins sit on the table as an open book lays sprawled nearby.
The bedroom has a number of eyeball grabbing elements that are soothing yet striking. The solid wardrobes are a feature that you cannot stop looking it. Gone are the board infused closets that are lightweight. This one is carved out of solid wood with stability to boot. The muted mocha wall behind the bed houses two wooden paintings with a striped and dyed bedspread making a mark on the bed.
The bedroom also houses a compact study which has classic linear qualities. The upholstered chair is in a soothing yet rich shiny olive green meets brown tone. The desk itself is a classy L that sits next to the wardrobes, making practical use of the space it leaves. The nook behind the cupboard is utilised well as a shelf that holds various essentials.
The blue, white and red striped throw and pillows make for a nautical style element to enter the cabin like space. A toy aeroplane in wood sits on the window ledge almost as if it were about to take off through the window and rush through the sea before taking off again for a few hours of fun! The soft white curtains billow lightly in the breeze to give it all an airy and almost whimsical look.
This elegant home has a happy vibe, borrowed straight from the deck of a ship sailing in the high sea waves, under the warm gaze of the sun. The wood panelling as well as the nautical touches and the high quality renderings all make this a space full of style and practicality.
