Transform your balcony into a hub of outdoor pleasures!

In metropolitan cities, all one can see are skyscrapers and apartments which have a common garden or outdoor space for its residence. But when it comes to homes, one is left with nothing but a small balcony as outdoor space and this often causes an enormous craving for a small outdoor green patch in the hearts of city dwellers.
Being close to nature is like being close to the source of life. You can now satiate all those cravings by creating a small balcony garden or cosy seating area in your outdoor space. There are so many things which can be done to make the outdoor space more pleasant, inviting and private; and all of this can be achieved despite a tight budget with clever ideas. Apply these tips, and you will be able to make the most out of your balcony easily. So let’s get started without further ado.
One of the most soothing experiences to start your day with or after a long tiring day is walking on a green carpet of lush grass. You can go for luxurious underfoot artificial grass which works as magically as natural grass, and the pleasure of walking barefoot on the grass is enormous. Synthetic artificial grass & turf has several benefits like, they don’t require spraying, mowing, fertilising, requires minimum maintenance, and is always nice and green. These are also ideal for people with grass allergies and for those who won’t find enough to take care of a natural grass bed. Take a cue from this small but beautiful balcony garden designed by Studio Earthbox, suppliers of decks, patios and outdoor enclosures from Gurgaon. Check out how the neat wooden planks create the perfect balance with the grass carpeting. Planters and pebbles complete the look.
You can create privacy in your outdoor space by creating a partition to hide the balcony area. Wooden or metallic panels can be added to create a partition or a privacy fence, which can block the view. You can also give your balcony overhead coverage by adding pergolas and arbours, as they not only shield your outdoor space from top-floor windows, but also add cool shade. Another option would be to add a roof. If your balcony is on the ground; a tree can also be an excellent option to shield the top view. A tree will also give your outdoor space a soft and natural look. You can add lush plantings around the edges to make it more secluded.
You can add furniture to your balcony depending on the mood you want to create, and also the amount of space available. If you want to have your morning tea or breakfast in this space, you can add a small table with chairs. Go for folding tables and chairs if space is a constraint. And if you want to spend your evenings relaxing and reading a book, then add a couch or arm chair. You can also put in a swing to your outdoor space for more relaxed experiences. Try to make your balcony as cosy as possible, but at the same time also keep it spacious, functional and pleasant.
There are so many additions you can make to your balcony to create a verdant green patch. You can add trellis to the pergolas of your balcony, and extend them to the sides or to the top of your balcony. You can also plant vines which eventually wind their way up the trellis, creating a visually appealing sight. This vine cover will actually make the outdoor space a little shady and cool especially during the hot summers.
You can also add rail planters for small plants, flowering species, squatty plants. Another option would be to add hanging planters to create visual balance, and for situations where space is a premium. Hanging planters can save oodles of floor area. Some of the potted plants to choose for your balcony are Basil, Boston fern, Roses, English Ivy, Peace lily, Spider plant, Azalea, Coleus, and Columbine.
What can be more soothing and relaxing than a gentle water feature? You can place a miniature fountain in your balcony garden to relish the gentle and healing vibrations of water. Feel free to add pebbles in similar or varying colours and textures, to bring in an earthy element. The sound of flowing water is sure to induce a very calming effect on all your senses. You can also create a mini pond in your balcony by using a traditional wooden bucket, and placing some beautiful aquatic plants in it. The mini pond or the fountain will enhance the beauty of your balcony garden and produce a Zen effect. The sound of flowing water will also be helpful in blocking the noise from the surroundings or the traffic from the road.
These are perfect if you think something more can be done to bring in that outdoorsy vibe into your balcony. You can hang lanterns made of recycled products to add to the grounded persona of the balcony garden. Or you can experiment with colours in the lanterns to add a decorative touch. Feel free to pick lanterns in quirky shapes, depicting a certain bird or a certain natural object. There are countless fun ways to add a little quirk with these lanterns.
Bird Boxes are another great addition for your balcony garden. Bird feeders available in several shapes and sizes can be purchased when you want to welcome some flying wildlife. You can choose from hanging ones or the ones which can be affixed to a wall of your balcony. A bird bath can also be added. These additions will attract the beautiful birdies in no time and fill up the entire balcony space with cheerful sounds you can listen to all day long.
So what are you waiting for? Use your balcony's potentials to the fullest, and gift yourself an outdoor space where you can unwind and rejuvenate every day! Here's another ideabook if you are looking for more inspiration - 6 Great Ways to Enjoy Your Balcony Space.