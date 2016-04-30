Transform your balcony into a hub of outdoor pleasures!

These are perfect if you think something more can be done to bring in that outdoorsy vibe into your balcony. You can hang lanterns made of recycled products to add to the grounded persona of the balcony garden. Or you can experiment with colours in the lanterns to add a decorative touch. Feel free to pick lanterns in quirky shapes, depicting a certain bird or a certain natural object. There are countless fun ways to add a little quirk with these lanterns.

Bird Boxes are another great addition for your balcony garden. Bird feeders available in several shapes and sizes can be purchased when you want to welcome some flying wildlife. You can choose from hanging ones or the ones which can be affixed to a wall of your balcony. A bird bath can also be added. These additions will attract the beautiful birdies in no time and fill up the entire balcony space with cheerful sounds you can listen to all day long.

So what are you waiting for? Use your balcony's potentials to the fullest, and gift yourself an outdoor space where you can unwind and rejuvenate every day!