A modern home with a big surprise

We head to the Portugese city of Lisbon for today’s edition of the home tour feature. The home that we explore today is thrillingly edgy in terms of its interior decoration and is not a home that we come across every day. The stunning artworks accompanied with modernist interior design touches keep us engaged for a long time. It’s a pretty home no doubt and as we walk around taking in the layers beauty that hit the eye from every angle, we realise that we are in for a visual treat. The South of France with its subtle, art infused laid back appeal and elements from the cottage school of design follow you around in a fusion of sorts as you make your way around the home. Privado is a cocoon of elegance and rustic style designed by Idesign Art by Paula Gouveia, a team of eminent interior landscape designers in Portugal’s capital city of Lisbon. Let’s take you on a tour of this stunningly beautiful home to know more!
What defines the design here are elements like art and the sunlight streaming into the room through the large windows. The modern, the retro, the classic and the rustic, all meet here in terms of the rug, the lamps, the furniture and even the delicate looking end table with the mirror encased in a play of slim wooden lines. The uneven finish on the walls also gives this home a charming French living vibe.
The home has a running theme of art as a part of its South of France charm. The French appeal of the home comes through with the use of simple yet unique furniture juxtaposed perfectly with art that speaks volumes in layers and is deep in its outlook. The neutral hued artwork here is a modern abstract piece that sits well with its orange pop of colour against a basic brown wall. The rest of the room has a grey sectional sofa with muted grey and orange throw cushions for a dose of urban living. The chairs on the other side are decidedly art deco and add an eclectic touch to the space.
The dining room rubs shoulders with the study room with a bookcase to the side demarcating the area in subtle tones. The dining area itself is a simple space of black and brown that makes a big design statement. The traditional looking screen with its wooden cutwork stands next to the simple picnic like dining table and bench for seating. The table is a stark linear structure that stands in front of the traditional screen, taking the eclectic scheme a step forward. Black dome shaped lamps hang overhead for a striking effect.
The dining room is a simple space that brings a touch of the everyday as is the norm with the classic South of France school of design as well as the cottage style followed by the designers. A grey woollen carpet sits under the modern looking dining table and bench set, while a television sits in one corner with an old school entertainment stand for some simple indoor pleasure.
The hall holds the study, the living room and the dining room of this home. The open feel has been rendered well even as the subtle segregations have happened to accommodate privacy in each of the areas. The dining room has a glass wall to one side with the silhouette of a simple white lamp reflected on it – very Parisian, very chic, very modern. The wall behind the couch, meanwhile, separates the study and the living room. The animal skin style rug on the floor ties in all the areas in one neutral swipe.
A palette of wooden textures and warm hues tending towards saffron dots the landscape of the study. The artwork on the far wall of this compact space comes into plain view and the pine finish of the low circular table and the retro olive green chairs make for a cheery look.
This home brings in various schools of design to leave a unique mark on all the walls and surfaces. The play of elements is what makes this space a joy to be in even as the subtle drama of textures and finishes unfolds slowly as you make your way through the home.
