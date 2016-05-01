A modern home with a big surprise

A palette of wooden textures and warm hues tending towards saffron dots the landscape of the study. The artwork on the far wall of this compact space comes into plain view and the pine finish of the low circular table and the retro olive green chairs make for a cheery look.

This home brings in various schools of design to leave a unique mark on all the walls and surfaces. The play of elements is what makes this space a joy to be in even as the subtle drama of textures and finishes unfolds slowly as you make your way through the home.

