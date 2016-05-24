A Mumbai home designed to thrill the senses!

For today’s home tour feature we visit this striking residence located in the busy financial capital of Mumbai. A profusion of colour set in an understated fashion marks the design of this home.
This Residential Apartment has been designed by Studio Dem, a team of well-known architects in Mumbai. This modern home is full of quirky touches that pop out from the most unexpected corners and make for a patently fun element to overtake the space. The compact surroundings have been well utilised to bring out a unique designer statement. Take the tour and find out more!
Nothing says it like flowers! The entrance of the home seems to take this adage very seriously with a floral mural standing by to welcome you. The floral theme carries on to the doors that lead you in. The Dutch door greets you first with an intricate frosted pattern stencilled on to the glass portion. The effect is absolutely mesmerising. Light shines down from a sleek, modern looking nook mounted above the door. The second door has a more detailed floral design in shades of yellow, brown and green for a cheery, spring time effect.
The entryway makes a statement of sorts with a predominantly white theme. What caught our eye at the first glance of the entryway was the sleek looking divider that doubles as a shelf even as it offers precious horizontal space for pretty curios. Lights have been placed at strategic spots for a glow to envelope the space. Marble flooring greets you here and adds to its classy good looks.
The living room is an epitome of all things sophisticated and elegant. But it does not forget its fun bearings as it brings in colour combinations like a grey rug to match the brown and gold drapes. The fun factor comes through in the glossy white alcove with plenty of track and recessed lighting to render a soothing yet quirky feel thanks to its unusual shape and setting. The television calls this area its home. White couches and simple gold throw pillows add to the classy feel.
The dining room is a bonafide quirky space that lights up the home with its vibrant take on design. The white room has a leaf green wall that makes a statement like none other. Monochrome magic unfolds on this wall thanks to the black and white photos that almost fill it. The effect is tantalising even as a subtle balancing act happens so that the green hue does not overpower the prettiness of the rest of the room. A modern looking shell hued dining table with a laidback design for the chairs sits in the centre and amps up the dramatic quotient of the space.
The bedroom is an uber comfortable space with comfort lining every inch of this compact area. The bed unit has been built with the bed and shelves structured all around it and over it, for practical use of the space here. Breezy white drapes line the windows on the other side. A pretty floral bedspread makes this an elegant room. Lighting in the shelves adds a unique appeal.
While we have spoken about the fun and quirky side of the home, we must also speak about how well the designers have combined this element with the art that dots its most unexpected spaces. This corridor in white comes alive in all its gleaming glory with the artwork on the door in the far end. Burnt oranges and saffron shades mark a sunset scene as lamps fixed in the ceiling light this area for a delightful effect.
This is a home which comes alive under the watchful gaze of high design values and the combination of fun, colour and art. The design has been staged around elements that are bound to create a visual appeal that is novel and unparalleled.
