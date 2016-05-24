A Mumbai home designed to thrill the senses!

While we have spoken about the fun and quirky side of the home, we must also speak about how well the designers have combined this element with the art that dots its most unexpected spaces. This corridor in white comes alive in all its gleaming glory with the artwork on the door in the far end. Burnt oranges and saffron shades mark a sunset scene as lamps fixed in the ceiling light this area for a delightful effect.

This is a home which comes alive under the watchful gaze of high design values and the combination of fun, colour and art. The design has been staged around elements that are bound to create a visual appeal that is novel and unparalleled.

