A Small home with a big secret!

The second bedroom of the home is a simple affair that packs in quite a performance on the platform of style. The edgy factor here would be the shelves that veer off for geometrical play time to render an abstract effect. The simple bed extends into a night stand which is elevated and pulled out for a counter top that becomes a desk.

As we look around every corner of this house, we see sophisticated style and edgy design match step here and become the layers that envelope this home in a sense of designer calm. The varied elements followed a soothing colour palette for a wholesome look that is simple yet stylish.

We hope you have enjoyed the tour. If you enjoy exploring homes with beautiful designs, you'll love this Ideabook - A fun futuristic apartment with eclectic touches!