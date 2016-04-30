A small budget apartment with a stylish touch!

As modern lifestyle gets smarter and sharper, modern homes have begun to catch up too. In Wloska Robota, by Perfect Space, interior architects from Warszawa, this is what we realise clearly. Though this abode is high on futuristic designs and eclectic accents, a hint of earthiness and vintage charm pervades it in noticeable doses. Brick, wood, and glass come together with their varied textures and qualities, and create a harmonious symphony which is nothing short of an aesthetic delight! The owner’s love for simplicity, minimalism and random pops of fun, significantly comes across as we explore this residence. Functionality, comfort and style have received equal measures of importance in Wloska Robota, and the home upholds the modern architecture trends being followed in Poland, effectively.
The predominantly white kitchen is a spic and span affair, with light tones of wood peeking from here and there. Adequate cabinetry in glossy white finish answers all your storage prayers efficiently. The countertop is spacious, and smartly accommodates the oven, sink and all other modern appliances. A large window allows the kitchen to receive natural illumination; while a quaint black and white wall clock helps you keep track of the time. A cosy table with a couple of white chairs makes for a breakfast nook where you can enjoy a quick bite or chat with a close friend while cooking. Lastly, the vibrant and artistic backsplash is sheer joy to behold, and breaks the monotony of white.
One of the walls of the dining and living area has been devoted to storage needs, but at the same time, it makes a fashion statement too. Sleek and glossy cabinets line the wall in a staircase-like pattern, for a smart edgy look. A long console table in white and wooden hues also stands against the wall, and can be easily used for placing a television set. These cabinets can store stuff inside them, as well as outside! Tuck away those items inside them which you don’t want your guests to see, and display artefacts or mementos on the top of the cabinets.
A sleek, white wooden table occupies the sparsely furnished dining area modishly. And it is accompanied by six quirky, colourful chairs for a fun-filled impact. The chairs sport chic and slim legs, and the upholstery is a vibrant, patchwork-like rendition. They add spice to the otherwise austere space. The white brick wall adjacent to the table is an earthy touch, and goes well with the warm and homely wooden flooring. A trio of industrial but fashionable pendant lights casts a relaxing glow over the dining area, while a a long cushioned settee sits at the opposite end. This piece of furniture has been done up in white to match the walls, and houses spacious drawers underneath for storage.
A bright and dark blue ottoman upholstered in velveteen fabric, provides the much needed dollop of fun in this corner of the living space. It is accompanied by a pretty and quirky, white, three-legged table and a free standing lamp with elegant black lampshades. You can sit on this ottoman with a cup of refreshing tea and a book when you have time in your hands, or simply gaze out of the glass door to enjoy the outside view.
The compact bathroom gets a lease of spaciousness with a row of mirror panels and focused lighting. The sink countertop comes with storage cabinets underneath, for organising all bath essentials. Red tiles line the backsplash, and add a dose of fun effortlessly.
A wall mounted WC is a contemporary touch this bathroom enjoys, and it looks compact too. The wall above the WC though, is a study in intelligent designing. Simple shelves have been built into the wall, to house toilet rolls, soaps, liquids for hand wash, cleaning products and more.
The wall which screens the kitchen from the rest of the house is eye-catching, naturally because of its vintage appeal. Customised wallpaper with quirky images steals the decor show easily. Don’t miss the wall mounted white telephone and a dainty floating shelf which can come in useful, when you have to jot down an important number on a notepad.
So hopefully this bright, eclectic, earthy and smartly designed apartment has been able to fuel your creative juices. Feel free to use these ideas for your own project. For more inspiration, take a look at this home tour - An eclectic home with a big surprise!