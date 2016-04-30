A small budget apartment with a stylish touch!

The wall which screens the kitchen from the rest of the house is eye-catching, naturally because of its vintage appeal. Customised wallpaper with quirky images steals the decor show easily. Don’t miss the wall mounted white telephone and a dainty floating shelf which can come in useful, when you have to jot down an important number on a notepad.

So hopefully this bright, eclectic, earthy and smartly designed apartment has been able to fuel your creative juices. Feel free to use these ideas for your own project. For more inspiration, take a look at this home tour - An eclectic home with a big surprise!