A dream home in Haryana for the modern Indian family

The home that we are about to tour today is located in a leafy green neighbourhood in the Panchkula district of Haryana. Designed by the very able team of Aayam Consultants, a group of architects in Panchkula, this house stands immediately attracts the attention on this quiet lane. Spread over an area of 5000 sq feet, this property flaunts luxury and lavishness along with a sense of serenity and a modern rustic feel. Built for a single family dwelling, the warm yet elegant interiors are extremely inviting, all thanks to its design which brings in soothing hues that border on the vibrant. The quiet, retreat like feel, replete with tranquil spaces and rustic décor makes this a really charming dwelling, a home that the soul does not want to leave.
Want to see more of this home and how it blends together harmoniously the rustic and the modern. Well let’s just start the tour.
The façade of the home brings in warm tones of brown and beige with a hint of terracotta peeping out from the designer architectural details of the structure. The home has a modern, linear look with elements like glass lining the balcony, and metal and wood fronting the gate. Greenery dots the terrace and balcony to give the home that touch of warmth.
The living room brings in a plethora of earthy touches in its design. To begin with, the rock tiled wall is the perfect backdrop that adds a homely touch and brings in some pretty cottage style. Exposed beams in dark polished wood add to this cottage school of design, bringing in a hint of the modern monochrome at the same time. The white walls and white couch blend into the scheme of things so that the rock wall, the solid door and the beams on the ceiling remain the prime focus throughout. Pretty cushion in green and yellow add a comfortable touch.
The dining area is a compact and classy space with a vibrant twist. The art déco wall at one end is a defining art installation that wraps the space in a modern cocoon. The linear quality of the triangles veers away from the traditional art deco style to create a more modern vibe. The colours used including orange, peach, yellow and a sleek grey, add to the modern charm and make this space one filled with warmth. A classic circular shelf in solid wood stands in the middle of this wall to make it a more homely looking area. The table with its slim table top and simple chairs add to the comfort factor of this room. A vibrant modern art painting hangs above the sofa.
Wooden planks that look like they have come straight from the woods and a slim old school railing coupled with modern sheets of glass – that is the modern rustic design followed by the staircase. And like any compact area worth its salt, this one too houses a neat bookshelf underneath it for many hours spent with your favourite tomes.
The bathroom has a wonderful play of stone and wood which brings the high design values of this home into focus. The rough stone trough that acts as a sink really is the show stopper in this stone age ballad that unfolds beautifully in a space filled with warm hues and earthy appeal. Pebbles discreetly line a shelf next to the sink. A potted plant in the corner adds some natural relief.
The backyard has a distinct Zen like feel to it with a hushed calm that descends on its surroundings. Manicured green lawns and stone pillars catch the visitor’s attention as a wooden bench sits on one side, inviting you to pause and take it all in.
The temple of this home deserves a special mention due to the details it imbibes in its design. Bells hang and chime daintily in a solid wooden patterned screen which keeps the space partially open to the rest of the home. Warm shades line the inside and fill it with a sense of peace.
What we love about this space is that this home brings in a sense of comfort and at the same time stuns with its beauty, allowing the eye wander over the laid back modern vibe that envelopes it various nooks and corners.
