A dream home in Haryana for the modern Indian family

The home that we are about to tour today is located in a leafy green neighbourhood in the Panchkula district of Haryana. Designed by the very able team of Aayam Consultants, a group of architects in Panchkula, this house stands immediately attracts the attention on this quiet lane. Spread over an area of 5000 sq feet, this property flaunts luxury and lavishness along with a sense of serenity and a modern rustic feel. Built for a single family dwelling, the warm yet elegant interiors are extremely inviting, all thanks to its design which brings in soothing hues that border on the vibrant. The quiet, retreat like feel, replete with tranquil spaces and rustic décor makes this a really charming dwelling, a home that the soul does not want to leave.

Want to see more of this home and how it blends together harmoniously the rustic and the modern. Well let’s just start the tour.