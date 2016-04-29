Earthy, Airy and Simple – A Chic and modern Apartment!

Wooden accents and profusion of white glorify the bathroom. A curvy glass-enclosed shower cubicle lets you wash away your stress like magic every day. A simple white mirror hangs over a chic porcelain sink with a smart storage unit underneath. A vertical clothes drying rack in white complete the look and utility quotient of the washroom.

Simple living and high thinking is the motto of this contemporary and intelligently designed residence. It celebrates the essence of a modern life, and fills it with quaint doses of happiness. For more inspiration, check out another home tour - A Small and Lovely City Home—Living life à La mode.