Earthy, Airy and Simple – A Chic and modern Apartment!

Lupki-Chrupki is a minimalistic, modern and stylish apartment in Warszawa, Poland, rendered aesthetically by the group of architects at Perfect Space. Warszawa or Warsaw is the quaint and historically rich Polish capital, and is a melting pot of different kinds of architecture. The city is dotted with neoclassical, gothic, as well as modern structures. And Lupki-Chrupki is one such modern rendition which offers the pleasure of organised and uncluttered living. Visual appeal and the importance of airy openness has not been compromised in the process though. Signs of smart planning and simple but sharp designing will become evident once we begin the tour!
Pristine white and myriad shades of earthy browns greet us as we step into the apartment. The spacious kitchen has been delicately cordoned off from the remaining space with the help of a half wall like structure, which appears as an extension of the countertop. This half wall features a couple of floating shelves on the outside, which can be used for arranging spices, condiments or sauces, or they can come in handy for displaying quirky knickknacks too. Large tiles in intriguing tones of brown lines the kitchens walls, and lend a look which invites, soothes and inspires. Note how different kinds of lighting have been used for the space. Track lighting gently illuminates the tiles, while a pair of pendant lights and recessed lighting enhances the functionality of the area. Light-hued wooden flooring infuses warm cosiness throughout the apartment.
The sleek steel chimney over the cook top is extremely futuristic and almost resembles a work of art. A pair of strong but soothing lights has been positioned on its underside, so that the cook top receives ample illumination while the chef is preparing something delectable. The neat and clean countertops provide ample freedom to organise or place things as you please or even grab a quick meal before heading out for work. The exciting union of the glossy white cabinetry and down-to-earth walls continue to wow us.
When a kitchen countertop is not just a countertop, things get interesting! Observe how this one houses a few sleek drawers, so that you can neatly arrange all cutlery, crockery, pots, pans and more. No wonder, space has been efficiently utilised in this abode. A snazzier idea might be to purchase a couple of drawer organisers to fit inside these drawers, and then easily compartmentalising small items. The kitchen is a place, where the more space you get, the better it gets. So this cool storage hack definitely helps!
We love how the layout of the kitchen is such that, there is provision for accommodating anything and everything. The stylish oven has been neatly set below the sleek cook top, inside the cabinetry. The spacious sink comes with a minimalistic faucet, and is resting over a series of shiny white cabinets. Storage solutions evidently rule the roost in this cooking haven.
The kitchen and the living area lead us to the modest but gorgeously airy balcony. The view that greets you as you step onto this open space, is simply stunning. An uncomplicated but sturdy wrought iron railing stands between you and infinite space. Let your hair down here happily after a tiring day, or relish a cup of coffee lazily on a Sunday morning – it’s your choice! Transparent glass doors and windows separate the balcony from the interiors, and allow adequate sunlight to infiltrate the home during the day. Leave the doors open if you want fresh air to permeate the house too.
Wooden accents and profusion of white glorify the bathroom. A curvy glass-enclosed shower cubicle lets you wash away your stress like magic every day. A simple white mirror hangs over a chic porcelain sink with a smart storage unit underneath. A vertical clothes drying rack in white complete the look and utility quotient of the washroom.
Simple living and high thinking is the motto of this contemporary and intelligently designed residence. It celebrates the essence of a modern life, and fills it with quaint doses of happiness.