A charming family home in red accents!

Turkey is a country which reflects both European and Asian influences in its culture, traditions, architecture and many other spheres of life. And Istanbul is the most populated city in Turkey, and the cultural, historical and economic heartland of the country. The buildings in Istanbul bear testimony to the Byzantine, Ottoman, Roman and many other forms of architecture reminiscent of the rules of different dynasties. And today, we will take a tour of an elegant and imposing stone mansion, rendered by Plano Mimarlik Ve Teknoloji, renowned architects in Istanbul. This residence will transport you back to the times when a slow paced lifestyle, warm courtesy, gentlemanly chivalry, swish of silk dresses and idyllic contemplations were the order of the day.

Bagyuzu Tas Ev is an impressive abode from times gone by, and still wows onlookers with its undying charm even in the face of brash modernism. The entire house is made of grey stones, though wood and glass fulfil necessary roles. Both the exteriors and interiors of the mansion promise peace, calmness and the magic of earthy living, but with style. So let’s begin to explore more.