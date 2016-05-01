How to get the most out of your kitchen!

Kitchen islands are often considered ideal for large spaces only but it may not always be the case. Even if you don't have the luxury of a generous area, an island can make a lot of sense. The island allows an additional counter space so you can use it up for placing your microwave, mixie or toaster etc which were otherwise not accommodated on the corner counter top. The space below the island counter can be used for more storage. Drawers for your crockery or even a book shelf on one side can be great saviours!

From going vertical and horizontal, adding smart storage and putting in a little hardwork, your kitchen can be as efficient as you. wouldn't you love to spend less time in looking for things in the cupboard or having neatly arranged stuff, more space to move about; all in all a kitchen that's inviting and warm? It all starts with smart thinking and great ideas, some of them that are shared with you above. Go ahead and make few changes in your kitchen. You'll be surprised how much more it can accommodate!