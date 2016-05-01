Kitchen has the potential to be a place for a lot of disorganisation and mess. With so much action all day, this place is one of the busiest in any home. When is comes to the kitchen, there is never enough space! Whether it's a big or small kitchen, owned or rented house, in a metro city or a small town, it is rare for people to be completely happy and satisfied with their kitchen design. This is especially true when there are new additions in the family, read kids, the kitchen seems to have no space at all and suddenly there is a need for smart ideas, small changes and new storage accessories that will help maintain order and ease of working. Whatever be your situation, here are a few tips on how to get the most out of your kitchen.
Go vertical is the mantra when space is a luxury. And when you have a beautiful setup like this, vertical is a style statement and not a necessity anymore. Bring out those chic saucepans, ladles, pots and pans that have been lying away packed in boxes because you never had any space for them. Hang them by a the kitchen island through a suspended station. Add a few lights and you have your jazzy kitchen with a lot more space now.
Go a step further and install hanging storage shelves right up. Suspending shelves like these are great space savers as they utilize the space above your kitchen dining or island. Depending on the space and your personal taste, you can decide to store only smaller items like your spices or teas or go full fledged and store bigger boxes and crockery as well. Kitchen storage gets a whole new meaning with these brilliant shelves; not a very common feature in Indian homes yet!
'Regular cleaning up of drawers and cupboards is a must'… said every kitchen Goddess! If you want to be effective and want your kitchen to be an efficient partner in your daily chores, get rid of things that are not needed. Cupboards bear the brunt of this more than they should. Almost every home has some kitchen stuff that has been lying in corners for ages, never to be used. Keep emotions at bay, practicality in the forefront and reorganise your cupboards today. Prioritise and arrange accordingly.
Have neat spaces for all the items in your kitchen drawers especially your cutlery. Spoons, forks, knives and other smaller items in the kitchen must be demarcated and arranged in a way that allows easy access and storage. Modular kitchens are therefore quite popular these days because of well-arranged drawer spaces and neat exteriors that are high on function and great to look at.
Kitchen islands are often considered ideal for large spaces only but it may not always be the case. Even if you don't have the luxury of a generous area, an island can make a lot of sense. The island allows an additional counter space so you can use it up for placing your microwave, mixie or toaster etc which were otherwise not accommodated on the corner counter top. The space below the island counter can be used for more storage. Drawers for your crockery or even a book shelf on one side can be great saviours!
From going vertical and horizontal, adding smart storage and putting in a little hardwork, your kitchen can be as efficient as you. wouldn't you love to spend less time in looking for things in the cupboard or having neatly arranged stuff, more space to move about; all in all a kitchen that's inviting and warm? It all starts with smart thinking and great ideas, some of them that are shared with you above. Go ahead and make few changes in your kitchen. You'll be surprised how much more it can accommodate!