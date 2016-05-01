A Minimal Modern Home Full Of Surprise!

The shower area is probably the most eye catching space in this home. It's lined with dark grey tiles and separated from the rest of the bathroom with a glass door. This helps to contain the water and keep the bathroom neat at all times. But it's the honeycomb pattern of the tiles on a wall and on the floor of the shower that makes this space look different and interesting. The faucet and fittings in the bathroom, as in the kitchen are are all made of steel and basic in design and help to keep things simple, yet beautiful.