Here's how to add a personal touch to your home décor

Is your room décor looking too cold? Do you want to drive away the gloom and make your home look bright and inviting? And do you want to do all this without burning a massive hole in your pocket? Well then you have reached the right place. There's plenty of inspiration on homify to make your home a more cheerful place. But if you are looking for ways to add a more personal touch to your home while making it lively, these 6 tips in particular are tailor made for you. So stop wondering and add a personal touch to your home décor with these 6 simple tips!