This simple house in Jundiaí (SP) is the dream of the ones who do not like to live in apartment

A cottage-like abode often looks its best when surrounded by a profusion of verdant flora and fauna. It lends the illusion of a life lived in woods, away from the bustle of urban highs and lows. And this is exactly what has been achieved for Residencia by Vettori Arquitetura, architects from Jundiai, Brazil. The warm, sunny and open spirit of the country has been beautifully captured while designing this quaint yet luxurious house. Outside, the lushness of the greenery will take your breath away. And inside, you will be charmed by the modern designs, functional solutions, and the focus on uncompromised comfort! So why wait? Let’s take a tour and find out more.
The grey cottage-like home is almost like a modern day fairytale. It is ensconced within manicured grass, lively bushes, gorgeous palms, and myriad scents and colours. The sloping roof sports red clay tiles to exude a typical old world countryside charm. The windows and doors are in stark white, and provide ample contrast to the grey exterior walls. A paved winding garden path completes the look.
A wide paved driveway and walkway takes us towards the entrance of this abode. And greenery flanks our approach, infusing the space with life, youthfulness, and inspiration. The structures providing shade are a symphony of angles and curves, and they complement the grey walls with perfection! Are you dying to step inside now? Then let’s go in.
Comfort and understated opulence are the terms which come to mind when we come across the living and dining area. White dominates the space and enhances the feeling of spaciousness. A fair-sized beige couch sits in the living zone, flanked by single couches in ornately patterned dark upholstery for balance. Red and dark blue cushions steal the show along with a set of beige cushions, while a bold striped rug holds things together. The sleek television is wall mounted, while the console is a modern affair in dark wood and glossy white. Storage needs have been intelligently taken care of by a tall wooden shelf, where some of the cubbies are concealed by a white panel. The dining area enjoys a gorgeously illuminated setting, owing to the large glass sliding doors which lead you outside. The well-appointed dining table seats eight, so that the family can dine together merrily and also accommodate guests. The chairs are an eye-catching union of wood and white upholstery, and oozing with comfort.
White once again is the predominating theme in this culinary sanctuary, and augments the brightness of the space. A bank of windows ensures ample influx of sunlight and fresh air too. The kitchen enjoys a practically U-shaped layout, where cooking and moving about is convenient for the chef even if someone else is present to assist. Cabinets line all the sides for storage, and smart in-built arrangements house all modern chrome appliances amazingly well. The spacious countertop supports the sink with double faucets, the sleek cook top, and offers sufficient space for chopping veggies, prepping dishes, setting plates and more. A compact table with four white and steel chairs are placed adjacent to the kitchen, for quick meals or a drink with close friends.
This warm, earthy bedroom promises tranquil relaxation and definitely a good night’s sleep. The twin beds feature matching green bedspreads with self patterns. White, green and chocolaty red cushions add pops of colour and fun, and interferes with the austerity of the pale grey walls. Warm wooden flooring enhances the cosiness quotient, while a stylish white and steel lamp offers enlightening company in the evening.
White and black come together to conjure a monochromatic theme in this smart, no frills bathroom. The black granite countertop holds the curvy white sink, and comes with storage cabinets underneath for arranging all essentials. A large mirror lends a feeling of spaciousness, and the sleek shower cubicle with its sliding glass doors adds to the chic factor. A window lets in natural light, thereby brightening up the space and keeping it well-aerated.
The modish and rejuvenating outdoor seating area is demarcated from the dining space by large glass sliding doors. White glossy tiles line the patio and complement the chic rattan furniture dotting the space. Luxuriously green grass begins from where the patio ends. The rattan sofa features brightly striped upholstery and cushions in floral prints for a summery appeal. Don’t miss the rotund brown ceramic vase on the glass tabletop, which holds fresh flowers for visual and sensual delight. This space is ideal for unwinding on summer evenings with a cool drink or some finger-licking snacks. It’s perfect for barbeques and casual parties too.
The tour doesn't leave room for doubt about the fact that this residence is definitely a natural oasis! A variety of design elements, textures, colours, patterns and nature's goodness blend seamlessly to produce an awe-inspiring effect.