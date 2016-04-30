A small home exploding with style!

For today’s home tour, we reach the Polish capital of Warsaw, which is defined by stunning architecture and green leafy neighbourhoods. Designed by interior designers at Perfect Space, in Warsaw, this house captures the modern essence of clean Polish architecture. A warm palette of brown, peach and beige meets a modern home to make a statement of sorts. This urban home is set on a canvas that is stylish and sophisticated. The design team has also made ample use of quirky touches to break the monotony as well. The airy look of the space is accentuated with pretty touches that make for a truly spellbinding statement. Take the tour to find out how the designers have given these elegant colours a whole new twist in this home
The entryway has been designed in a stylish way with lots of geometric appeal. A play of brown squares set off a chessboard like effect on the wall next to the solid glass doors, making the entrance an attractive one. The white hardwood floor is the perfect folly for this design statement. The glass doors in the wooden frames add an open yet solid look that grounds this space and puts up an elegant show. The lamp fixed in the ceiling lights the way ahead.
The main hall of the home is a well-lit space done up in white and grey with the wooden detailing of the kitchen peeping in from one corner. The overhead lamps have been fixed into the ceiling while some are suspended in all their simple industrial glory. The lighting in this home practically defines it with various kinds of lamps and overhead, hanging lights coming down over its various corners and counter spaces. The hall continues to lay down a white hardwood floor for your feet as you walk about this space. Beyond, the layout of the rest of home is visible with partially open spaces that offer privacy even as they keep an expansive vibe running through the apartment.
The kitchen is a well structured and well organised area. Sitting to one side of the main hall with the dining area beyond its far wall, this space plays with classic elements even as it sets a decidedly modern tone. The chrome appliances sit pretty in their designated nooks within the white cabinets while wood clads the counter tops and the side of the U shaped kitchen. But our favourite part is the muted green colour that adorns the wall running between the counter tops and the overhead storage. Open shelves and lots of lighting make this a bright place where one can whip up some tasty treats.
The dining room and kitchen are separated by a wall of appliances and cupboards in white. Brown makes a return here with a sandy hued wall that greets the visitor in the dining area. It makes a neat and stylish statement when combined with the white hardwood floor. A dome shaped lamp hangs above for some lighting as the sides are left bare and white to accommodate varied décor flourishes.
The bedroom is a quirky space that quickly sets the tone for a playful design scheme. The fun starts right at the entrance of the door. The white room has a row of randomly sized and placed squares in beige that make an impact in this space. The lighting helps in illuminating the room well as the geometrical patterns shine next to the white door and walls of the room.
One look and we instantly want to take a dip in the blue-tiled tub. The bathroom follows the same theme of brown and white as the rest of the home with a powerful play of soothing browns, wood and stone which come in to support the gleaming white fittings. The mirror has been set against a panel of grey on the wall for a sophisticated effect.
What we love about this home is the well-balanced layout that is designed with the help of partially open areas and lighting. The hues and architectural details used make this an expansive looking home that brings in elements of wood and stone for a stunning look.
