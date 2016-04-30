A small home exploding with style!

One look and we instantly want to take a dip in the blue-tiled tub. The bathroom follows the same theme of brown and white as the rest of the home with a powerful play of soothing browns, wood and stone which come in to support the gleaming white fittings. The mirror has been set against a panel of grey on the wall for a sophisticated effect.

What we love about this home is the well-balanced layout that is designed with the help of partially open areas and lighting. The hues and architectural details used make this an expansive looking home that brings in elements of wood and stone for a stunning look.

