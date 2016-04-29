A small family home that reaches for the sky!

The bathroom of this home is a uber modern space that brings in the best of the white and wooden elements that run through the home’s basic theme. The trendy white towel holder is a wall mounted unit that can also store your books and magazines, while laundry happens nearby. The compact space has been done up in a soothing yet luxurious way to offer to the chance to truly unwind.

In this house, the structural elements make it luxurious and practical – a rare combination that creates the perfect space. The play of hardwood flooring, wooden panels, white walls and bricks has a soothing effect even as the practical approach of the various corners shines through. If you liked this striking Polish apartment, you will definitely like this home tour - A Modern Polish Apartment Flaunts the Power of Grey!