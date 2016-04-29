A small family home that reaches for the sky!

Today, we travel to Warsaw, the capital city of Poland, where the very talented team of PerfectSpace has created an apartment that is bound to leave you inspired by the sheer size, solid structure and stability of its design. The apartment carries with it the modern strokes of architecture that can be found in the new buildings of Warsaw, which are defined by clean lines and strong and sturdy builds. Solid is the first word that comes to mind when you set foot in this apartment. This pretty-looking apartment is picture perfect in its white and brown environs and its clean and minimalist architecture. The lighting brings out the best in the structural elements of the space even as it casts a pretty glow over the surroundings. Tour this home and see for yourself!
The living room has a cottage style white brick wall and pillar that is also modern thanks to the pristine hue. The television and the entertainment unit sit on one side. The solid wooden sideboard that doubles up as the entertainment unit is the perfect contrast against the white walls and the hardwood floors. The white brick pillar separates the kitchen and the living room seamlessly without taking up too much space or succumbing to the typical boxed look that a full fledged wall would otherwise achieve. A modern fireplace sits pretty in this pillar, making ample use of the side pointing towards the living room.
The main hall flaunts clean lines and a neat design structure embracing white walls and various architectural details that add to the overall look of modern design. The white brick wall to one side is an interesting feature that oozes a modern loft like appeal even as it is a lightweight design element. The lamps suspended from top are larger than life in their circular design that throws good amount of light on everything below. The hardwood floor is a versatile one that can accommodate all kinds of décor elements and themes.
The kitchen, despite its predominantly white backdrop, is a warm and comforting area that brings in a gold hue to splash across the wall nestled between the wooden drawers below and the white cabinets above. A very trendy cylindrical lamp hangs from a beam overhead to add a modern yet quirky feel. This room is still well connected with the living room for easy passage especially during parties. Standing at the end of the narrow space, the kitchen window helps usher in lots of natural light.
The pillar that stands between the living room and kitchen takes on a whole new character once you come around to the kitchen side of it. The side of the pillar that faces the kitchen has an earthy and practical appeal that makes cooking much easier. Rather than an entire wall to house all the appliances, the wooden panel on this side brings in a slim looking space with a stylish vibe to hold all your appliances in one compact area. You can easily socialise while you cook, rather than merely slaving away in the kitchen!
Bright environs greet you in the bedroom as you walk in through the solid wooden doors. Sleek folding doors hold a closet within as marble creates a statement on the floor. The bedroom is full of modern amenities set against a white background with lots of overhead and recessed lighting.
The bathroom of this home is a uber modern space that brings in the best of the white and wooden elements that run through the home’s basic theme. The trendy white towel holder is a wall mounted unit that can also store your books and magazines, while laundry happens nearby. The compact space has been done up in a soothing yet luxurious way to offer to the chance to truly unwind.
In this house, the structural elements make it luxurious and practical – a rare combination that creates the perfect space. The play of hardwood flooring, wooden panels, white walls and bricks has a soothing effect even as the practical approach of the various corners shines through. If you liked this striking Polish apartment, you will definitely like this home tour - A Modern Polish Apartment Flaunts the Power of Grey!