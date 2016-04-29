A house with a royal vibe and modern interiors

The bathroom is a sophisticated play of wood, marble and lighting. The lighting is one that highlights every corner of the room, and every grain of the beautiful flooring and the walls. The use of wood brings in a warm feel that makes you feel like you are soaked in luxury!

This home has an eclectic theme running through it. At once royal and at once modern – that is how we would best describe it. The colours, material and lighting make for some stunning visual appeal and a look that leaves you inspired! Looking for more inspiration, here is A Comfy Functional Home Which Redefines Elegance