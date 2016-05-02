A Simple Functional Home That Redefines Elegance!

It’s a visual delight how the living and dining zones integrate with each other seamlessly. Only a dark wooden beam on the ceiling subtly demarcates these spaces, and breaks the monotony of the white ceiling. Almost wall to wall glazing brightens up the entire area, and fills it with a cheerful vibe. This view also lets you appreciate how different textures have found their rightful places in this abode, and blended aesthetically for a modern and elegant result.

This house is an interesting mix of ideas, materials and an alluring balance of light and dark neutral hues. Comfort and aesthetics have equally made their marks in this modestly-sized residence.