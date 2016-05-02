A Simple Functional Home That Redefines Elegance!

The power of neutral shades and clean, utilitarian designs is often underestimated. But this chic and sophisticated abode, Zinarea Interior Design, rendered by Keding Enterprises Co., Ltd., a building supplies company from New Taipei City, proves us wrong! The residence is an epitome of sober hues, premium quality building and furnishing materials, and ensure cosy comfort everywhere. Intriguing elements and textures like wood, brick, glass and stone blend harmoniously to create an ambiance which is soothing, inviting and makes clever use of available space. The general bright and airy feel of the interiors is an added bonus. So let’s begin our tour to find out more about this property.
A brick lined wall is naturally the focal point of this dining area. Its whitewashed appearance makes an earthy yet fashionable statement, when paired with the wooden floor, light billowing curtains, and the smart dining table. But that is not where its attraction ends! The brick wall features a wall mounted sideboard with stainless steel facing. It saves on floor area, and also acts as a sleek and clever storage hack. You can store odds and ends inside it, and display artefacts on its top. The simple, linear, floating shelves also enhance the functionality of the brick wall, and can easily hold spices, condiments, wines, quaint crockery and so on.
Large, soft and comfy leather sofas say it all about this simple yet appealing living area. The muted brown tones of the sofa complement the wood and glass coffee table and the rug nicely. The cushions are in a calming shade of blue, and encourage you to just walk over and sink in for a no-frills relaxing experience after a long day. Plush ottomans line the large glass doors, and provide extra seating. Sheer white drapes screen the glazing when the incoming sunlight feels too harsh, but still lets natural light permeate each nook and corner. The darker drapes come in useful after sunset. Note how the coffee table features ample space below, to house books, magazines, remotes and whatnot!
One of the walls of the living room has been lined with large classy grey stone tiles, with delicate pattern. And it encloses a light-coloured wooden panel, which houses the sleek television and home theatre. The wooden panel has been curiously “layered” and lighted near the floor for an elegant vibe. The union of stone tiles and wood has created a space which is warm and modish at the same time. Don’t miss the cute small pedestal fan near the couch, ready to cool things down, when excitement runs high!
The wooden planks on the flooring of the dining space exude warmth, while the cool white ceiling contributes to the serene atmosphere. A massive glass window at the end lets in ample sunshine for natural illumination during the day. A pair of pretty and quirky pendant lights cast a soft glow in the evenings though. The simple and solid wooden dining table is flanked by six chairs, so that the family can easily enjoy every meal together or accommodate for guests. The chairs are minimalistic, but cosy.
It’s a visual delight how the living and dining zones integrate with each other seamlessly. Only a dark wooden beam on the ceiling subtly demarcates these spaces, and breaks the monotony of the white ceiling. Almost wall to wall glazing brightens up the entire area, and fills it with a cheerful vibe. This view also lets you appreciate how different textures have found their rightful places in this abode, and blended aesthetically for a modern and elegant result.
This house is an interesting mix of ideas, materials and an alluring balance of light and dark neutral hues. Comfort and aesthetics have equally made their marks in this modestly-sized residence.