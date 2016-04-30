6 ideas to make your coffee table more stunning!

A cup of coffee can do so much! It can start a conversation, perk up your mood, energise your soul and fire up your little grey cells! So why shouldn’t the coffee table deserve as much attention as the coffee you love? The coffee table is often the centre of attraction in your living room, and can help you make an impressive décor statement. They don’t just hold trays, cups and snacks, many of them double up as storage units and seating too. Coffee tables can also be ideal for keeping books, magazines and newspapers that you want to run through, when enjoying your coffee.

It may interest you to know that, coffee table styling has been modified over the years to enhance mobile with wheels. They have even been made modular, to open and double up as a dining table. A multifunctional coffee table is hence naturally preferred in a small set up. Old trunks with historic feel and a fitted top can make for a great centre table with character and double up as storage.

According to Martyn Lawrence-Bullard, award-winning interior designer who was featured on Bravo's Million Dollar Decorators , coffee tables are your home's own personality test. According to him, coffee table accessories are very personal in nature, and they are as important as art as they can express who you are!

So here are some interesting coffee table ideas, which you can take inspiration from, to add a unique and unforgettable touch to your living space!