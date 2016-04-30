Your browser is out-of-date.

6 ideas to make your coffee table more stunning!

Justwords Justwords
Patil Residence, Design Ecovation
A cup of coffee can do so much! It can start a conversation, perk up your mood, energise your soul and fire up your little grey cells! So why shouldn’t the coffee table deserve as much attention as the coffee you love? The coffee table is often the centre of attraction in your living room, and can help you make an impressive décor statement. They don’t just hold trays, cups and snacks, many of them double up as storage units and seating too.  Coffee tables can also be ideal for keeping books, magazines and newspapers that you want to run through, when enjoying your coffee.

It may interest you to know that, coffee table styling has been modified over the years to enhance mobile with wheels. They have even been made modular, to open and double up as a dining table. A multifunctional coffee table is hence naturally preferred in a small set up. Old trunks with historic feel and a fitted top can make for a great centre table with character and double up as storage.

According to Martyn Lawrence-Bullard, award-winning interior designer who was featured on Bravo's Million Dollar Decorators, coffee tables are your home's own personality test. According to him, coffee table accessories are very personal in nature, and they are as important as art as they can express who you are!

So here are some interesting coffee table ideas, which you can take inspiration from, to add a unique and unforgettable touch to your living space!

A vase or bowl can make a big difference

Patil Residence, Design Ecovation
Design Ecovation

Patil Residence

Design Ecovation
Design Ecovation
Design Ecovation

A vase or a bowl is almost a must-have table accessory. You can use either or both in combination if you have the space and the knack to pull off the setting. The shape, material and size of the bowl can be influenced by your overall set up. If the coffee table is plain and low frills, you can go for an eye catching bowl that holds an equally interesting patterned object. Similarly you can use a simple vase or a bowl to draw attention to the highlights of a decorative table. If the room has a pastel décor, the vase can hold bright pink flowers to add a burst of colour. The bowl, similarly can be use to float aromatic candles or flowers in some water or hold dainty knick knacks.

How about some decorative trays?

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

A tray can add an interesting touch to your coffee table décor not only for the things you put on it, but the tray itself can make a style statement. A rectangular tray on a round table or vice versa makes for an enjoyable visual contrast. You can similarly use trays of different shapes like half moons or ovals to make them stand out. Choose a complementary contrast colour for your tray or go with a safe bet from the brown palette.

Depending on what you want it to hold, your tray may enjoy space in the centre or side of the table. You can use it to support a combination of items like a vase, a candle and a small artefact, which together add drama. You can also use a basket that doubles up as a decorative tray, complete with ribbons and pins that add a more feminine touch to the décor. Alternatively, you can use objects with shiny steel finishes for a more masculine look. A decorative tray for coffee table that simply won’t go wrong – one finished with black lacquer.

Curios to fuel curiosity

​DABLIU COFFEE TABLE, Setsu & Shinobu Ito
Setsu &amp; Shinobu Ito

​DABLIU COFFEE TABLE

Setsu & Shinobu Ito
Setsu &amp; Shinobu Ito
Setsu & Shinobu Ito

Curios can go a long way in defining an aspect of your personality that you are putting out on your coffee table. Just refrain from using any gewgaws that’ll not make sense in your table setting. You can get a small statue that represents an aspect of your personality in a non-obvious way.

Curios for coffee table are generally objects you don’t explicitly set out to buy. Instead you ‘run into them’ and instantly fall in love. The reason for your attraction may not be as clear but put it out there to make a statement. If you are going for more than one item, group similar objects together to set the stage for a combined effect created from all of them.

Add some flowers

Living Room, Leeds, Crow's Nest Interiors
Crow&#39;s Nest Interiors

Living Room, Leeds

Crow's Nest Interiors
Crow&#39;s Nest Interiors
Crow's Nest Interiors

This one is a no-brainer! Flowers add a sense of freshness and a dash of colour. A blooming bouquet of roses, sun flowers or orchids can liven up the room in a jiffy. If you don’t want to continually invest in fresh pieces, you can do a faux bouquet but choose one that looks as close to the real version.

You can also chuck the vase and instead add flowers to a bowl to give an interesting look. Choose your flower colours in contrast. If you have a minimalist room with whites and pastels, go for a bright pink or red centrepiece. If you have colours flowing everywhere in your room, go for a contrasting white rose or lily.

Let there be light!

Kütük Dilim Sehpalar!, odywood
odywood

odywood
odywood
odywood

Candles add style and poise to a coffee table. They also help in attracting attention to the contents of the table and draw the eye with design. For example, if you have a high ceiling, you can use a ‘tall’ candle and stand to visually raise the height of the coffee table area. In contrast, if you have a low table, you can use short, round candles. You can place wide based candles on a base as a set and keep a small bowl nearby to hold the matches. Aromatic candles can be a good choice too. 

Get bookish

Residence at Andheri, Design Kkarma (India)
Design Kkarma (India)

Residence at Andheri

Design Kkarma (India)
Design Kkarma (India)
Design Kkarma (India)

Placing books on a coffee table is like stating the obvious. You can play around by using books to accent the height of the table, or put them below the table to give a glimpse about your reading choices. Derive inspiration from this eclectic and bright living room rendered by Design Kkarma, interior designers and decorators from Mumbai. The coffee table itself is a show stopper!

So you now know how to transform your old and much used coffee table into a visual delight and noteworthy focal point. Don’t just let it hold the remotes and coasters anymore. Here’s another ideabook which might interest you, as far as aesthetics are concerned - Here’s how to add a personal touch to your home décor.

A charming home in red accents
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


