How to design a country chic style bedroom!

White represents peace, calm and tranquility. A white bedroom gives an impression of just that if done up well in whites. White tiles, white paint, white ceilings and lighting, white furniture and white bedding together weave a breathtaking bedroom. Though you maybe tempted to think that only bright colors work well for your bedroom, the truth is far from that. White rooms are tougher to maintain but that is the only challenge to be tackled. You can even opt for minimal accessories in bright colors for the room to create a beautiful contrast of colors and white.

This ideabook on stunningly white bedrooms will give you some food for thought before going ahead with splashing your bedroom with white.