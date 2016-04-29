An Apartment Where Art and Modernism Unite

This home plays around with a strong modern vibe, even as it imbibes that all important sense of delicate beauty in its theme. Wooden panels integrate with the doors and lead to the bedroom, giving some modern good looks to the corridor. The beautifully patterned tiles partly lining the white floor produce a charming and exclusive look.

This home exemplifies the play of various design elements that go from modern to classic, and rest firmly on the quirky and understated pretty good looks. Comfort and an open feel are high on the list of priorities in the design scheme followed here! Here’s another home tour to get your creative juices flowing - A Heart-Stopping Home Filled With Lavish Touches!