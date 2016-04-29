An Apartment Where Art and Modernism Unite

Mieszkanie Trzypokojowe Inpsirowane Stylem Skandynawskim is a home designed by the famed interior architects at AAW Studio in Warszawa. This modern apartment has been done with up plenty of cool and contemporary touches, thus making it a functional and visually appealing home. The design scheme of the home introduces vibrant colours in small doses on a canvas of grey and white. You will come across artistic accents as well as smart utilitarian furnishing, once we begin the tour. Wood, quirky tiles and intelligent lighting also play vital roles in this abode. So let’s begin exploring without delay!
The piece de resistance of the living room is the larger than life artwork that stands tall behind the simple grey sectional sofa. This artwork is unique because it brings out a scene straight from the African Serengeti, and concentrates on the eyes and expressions of the animals. The muted colour scheme makes it a sophisticated piece, while the random panels of white and beige perfectly complement the floor without letting this piece of art overwhelm everything else in the room. White walls and a TV at one end with a glossy white entertainment unit, make for a clean design scheme. The yellow, black and white throw pillows add to the understated idea of fun in this space.
The entertainment area of the living room has a strong white canvas that brings out the best in the design elements around it. The beams of lighting spanning the ceiling in their linear fashion cast a soothing glow on everything below. Meanwhile, the white coffee table matches the white entertainment unit perfectly, and the latter is the perfect platform for the TV to rest on. It also draws the eye to the white and yellow artwork in the corner behind the TV, and makes the light polished woodwork and hardwood flooring softer yet more prominent.
The modern looking dining room is a simple space that has been designed with oodles of style. The white glossy table is surrounded by white plastic moulded chairs for a look that is lightweight, even as the shape of the chairs brings in a playful element to the ambiance. The floor behind the table is partly patterned and deviates from the hardwood flooring, to add an eclectic touch of its own. These small details in this uncluttered compact space exhibit delightful design values.
While traditionally, designers use features like side boards or screens to demarcate separate areas of the home, this home has a sleek and unique addition that separates the living room and dining area with aplomb. A sleek pillar that houses neat shelves and is part wood, part mirror, creates an amazing play of elements as it brings together all the design qualities of the space. This pillar adds a fanciful dose of style and fun in one clean sweep.
The “oh so modern” kitchen has tons of visual appeal thanks to the play of white light coming from the focussed lamps suspended from the ceiling. Light appears from below the cabinets as well, to make cooking easier. The L Shaped kitchen is all white with a pretty grey patterned backsplash running in between the counter tops and the wooden cabinets. The result is a pristine kitchen that also features pretty classic touches.
This home plays around with a strong modern vibe, even as it imbibes that all important sense of delicate beauty in its theme. Wooden panels integrate with the doors and lead to the bedroom, giving some modern good looks to the corridor. The beautifully patterned tiles partly lining the white floor produce a charming and exclusive look.
This home exemplifies the play of various design elements that go from modern to classic, and rest firmly on the quirky and understated pretty good looks. Comfort and an open feel are high on the list of priorities in the design scheme followed here! Here’s another home tour to get your creative juices flowing - A Heart-Stopping Home Filled With Lavish Touches!