6 Ways to Turn your Backyard into an Oasis

Now that you have a wonderful space to relax in a protected part of the garden, is it feeling too much like being indoors? Regain that sense of the outdoors again by inviting mother nature into this space. Do this by including some plants into the space. Palm trees are wonderful plants to include in your pergola and in your backyard. By including them in both areas, you can create a wonderful link between the two areas. Now you can sit back on your hammock, a cocktail in your hand and imagine that you are sitting on the beach of a tropical island.

Statistics have shown that stress levels have contributed strongly to the declining health levels of people around the world. It is important for all of us to be able to find time our for ourselves, away from the stressful environments. One way we can achieve this is by having our own personal backyard oasis. A backyard oasis is a wonderful way to relax allowing us to reduce our blood pressure and improve our health. To create your ultimate backyard oasis consider hanging a hammock, building a fire pit, including an area with cushions, hang lanterns in the trees, constructing a pergola and including palm trees. This is just the beginning of what an ultimate backyard oasis could become. For more inspiration see 6 Fantastic Garden Ideas.