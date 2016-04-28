A small apartment filled with mystery!

The bedroom oozes style and luxury with its modern bearings in place. A large and comfortable bed looks ready for a good night’s sleep as the striped bedding makes a fashionable statement. The headboard and the blinds are in varying shades of grey, which once again adds a subtle play of layers to the space. A tall mirror stands next to the bed for a quick look before leaving the house, while a circle of light hangs over the bed in place of a chandelier, reinforcing the modern leanings of the home’s design.

This home brings in a play of hues from the family of grey. Yet, it does not shy away from showing its playful side with a touch of hot fuchsia pink every now and then. This compact, modern apartment is one that scores high on design and comfort! Take a look at another home tour for more ideas - A Small and Lovely City Home—Living life à La mode.