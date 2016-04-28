A small apartment filled with mystery!

Modern linear design qualities rear their heads from every corner of this sleek home. The Projeckt Salonu Oraz Sypialni W Warszawie, has been designed by the eminent team of interior architects at AAW Studio in Warszawa, and is a smart example of contemporary living. The design scheme in this compact apartment is simple, linear and stylish to the core. It sits on muted jewel tones like silvery white and glistening grey with glamourous pops of colour here and there, to give it company. In the meantime, glossy surfaces and comfortable elements make a designer dent as well. But what will take your breath away is the brilliant use of myriad shades of grey, which ensure a chic and elegant finish. Take the tour to find out more!
The living room of this apartment is a predominantly white affair with white light casting a glow from its various niches on the ceiling. Focused lighting paves the way for stunning designer detail, even as the grey and wooden elements blend in well and stand out as the highlights of this area. The grey couch is a simple one with comfortable yet slim dimensions. It avoids bordering on the bulky, as it does not sit directly on the ground and uses chrome legs instead to stand on the white marble floor. A tiered nest of tables in white and glass offer sharp contrast and keep the room well grounded. Bright fuchsia and white cushions inject some much needed fun into the space!
Standing next to the wooden door and a mirror is a cute round ottoman that brings in a sense of playful style. A tiny wooden two-seater dining table sits right behind the couch. This dining area has been squeezed into a niche between the living room and the kitchen, but without exuding the feel of lack of space. The small dining table makes up for the space scarcity, and keeps the design scheme open. A small shelf built into the side of the low separator between the dining table and couch, promises to hold all essentials and act as a smart storage system.
Myriad shades of tantalising grey dot the design scenery in this area, thus making for a well layered look. The alcove in the far end faces the couch, and is done up in a soft grey finish that reflects a well styled look for the TV. Artworks sit on the alcove, leaning casually against the wall and balancing the compact looking space well with its simple modish statement. Lamps and candles light the way for more designer glory.
The presence of a sleek treadmill leaves no room for doubt that the owner is conscious about his health. And you also get to catch a sneak peek of the kitchen behind this open gym zone. Taking inspiration from the throw pillows on the grey couch, the kitchen breaks the grey and white monotony of the home with a pop of fuchsia pink. The white and wood finished kitchen has a long fuchsia back splash that sits in between the white cabinets on top and the wooden drawers below. It oozes charm and warmth even as it creates a dramatic play of style in its narrow nook. A wall of chrome appliances divides this area and the rest of the main hall.
The bedroom oozes style and luxury with its modern bearings in place. A large and comfortable bed looks ready for a good night’s sleep as the striped bedding makes a fashionable statement. The headboard and the blinds are in varying shades of grey, which once again adds a subtle play of layers to the space. A tall mirror stands next to the bed for a quick look before leaving the house, while a circle of light hangs over the bed in place of a chandelier, reinforcing the modern leanings of the home’s design.
This home brings in a play of hues from the family of grey. Yet, it does not shy away from showing its playful side with a touch of hot fuchsia pink every now and then. This compact, modern apartment is one that scores high on design and comfort!