Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

12 mind-blowing storage ideas that will improve your home!

Alvaro V Alvaro V
Einbauschränke Wohnzimmer, Held Schreinerei Held Schreinerei Living roomShelves
Loading admin actions …

Isn't it amazing how much clutter we accumulate throughout our lives?

Despite our best efforts to minimise impulse buying, we always end up with more than our homes can hold. This wouldn't be a problem if we all lived in palatial mansions, but the vast majority of us have to try and cram a life's worth of clothes, books, and trinkets into small homes and apartments. Sometimes, it can feel like we are trying to achieve the impossible, and it's tempting to give up altogether and let the clutter take over. Hold that thought! It doesn't have to be this way. With a little effort and ingenuity, it's possible to create truly wonderful storage solutions that conceal all of your stuff without imposing upon your limited space… and without breaking the bank. Check out these amazing storage ideas for the ultimate in small home inspiration…

Under-stair utility

Einbauschränke Wohnzimmer, Held Schreinerei Held Schreinerei Living roomShelves
Held Schreinerei

Held Schreinerei
Held Schreinerei
Held Schreinerei

Wow! What looks like a simple, boring staircase is revealed to be a shelving system capable of holding all manner of things. Kids toys, business folders, toiletries—the possibilities are endless!

Make use of alcoves

高津の家, 向山建築設計事務所 向山建築設計事務所 Modern media room
向山建築設計事務所

向山建築設計事務所
向山建築設計事務所
向山建築設計事務所

Many small homes also have the added annoyance of awkward, seemingly unusable nooks and crannies. Take the power back and install stacked shelves right up to the ceiling—you could even throw down a couple of beanbags and pillows to make a cosy reading corner.

Ceiling-height shelving

CASA TRANSPORTABLE ÁPH80, ÁBATON Arquitectura ÁBATON Arquitectura Rustic style living room
ÁBATON Arquitectura

CASA TRANSPORTABLE ÁPH80

ÁBATON Arquitectura
ÁBATON Arquitectura
ÁBATON Arquitectura

If you're worried that multiple shelving units will crowd your small living room, never fear! This high shelf that runs around the top of this room opens up the space and allows the owners to play around with statement furniture and different layouts.

Show-off staircase

Appartement familial atypique : réaménagement de chambres de services-Paris-16e , ATELIER FB ATELIER FB Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
ATELIER FB

ATELIER FB
ATELIER FB
ATELIER FB

If you enjoy showing off your fashion sense, or just want to incentivise yourself to fold your clothes properly, then take a hint from this super-stylish solution and organise your shoes, bags and clothes into irregular geometric shelves tucked underneath the stairs.

A literary room divider

Casa T, MAT architettura e design MAT architettura e design Modern living room
MAT architettura e design

MAT architettura e design
MAT architettura e design
MAT architettura e design

Living in a studio apartment can pose many challenges, chief among them being the question of how to divide the space into living and sleeping quarters while still having enough storage space. This tall, modern bookshelf provides the answer, and allows for the division of the room without scrimping on natural light and style. Oh, and it has more than enough space for all of your books and magazines, too!

Wall of books

Appartement 107m², Lise Compain Lise Compain Small bedroom
Lise Compain

Lise Compain
Lise Compain
Lise Compain

Keep clutter out of the main living spaces and tame it in the bedroom! This room uses wall-length inbuilt shelving to neatly organise books, DVDs and photographs, and the artful arrangement makes it look more like a decorative feature wall than a clunky storage solution.


Stick it to the wall!

APARTAMENTO SAÚDE - SP, Natali de Mello - Arquitetura e Arte Natali de Mello - Arquitetura e Arte KitchenAccessories & textiles
Natali de Mello—Arquitetura e Arte

Natali de Mello - Arquitetura e Arte
Natali de Mello—Arquitetura e Arte
Natali de Mello - Arquitetura e Arte

These magnetised jars were originally meant to be used for kitchen herbs, but they could hold all kinds of small objects. Earrings, nuts and bolts, make-up, and coins are all must-haves that seem to end up scattered haphazardly around our homes, and all would fit perfectly in these nifty little cylinders.

Build it up

Storage homify Eclectic style bedroom
homify

Storage

homify
homify
homify

When we think storage, we usually think the options are either lateral or vertical. Why not both? This amazing house features wraparound doorway storage made of MDF and wooden crates—genius!

A king among staircases

Innovative storage solutions. homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs built-in storage,space saving furniture
homify

Innovative storage solutions.

homify
homify
homify

Need somewhere to stash your clothes but don't have room for a wardrobe in your bedroom? Here's your answer!

Secret window storage

Window Bay Seat homify Modern living room
homify

Window Bay Seat

homify
homify
homify

This window seat looks normal, but you'd never guess that under the cushions lies a whole new world of storage space!

Multi-level brilliance

better.sleeping, better.interiors better.interiors Eclectic style bedroom
better.interiors

better.interiors
better.interiors
better.interiors

This tiny bedroom is saved from looking dark and crowded by the raised platform bed with ample storage space underneath. This option is, in a way, even better than simply popping boxes under a bed, as it allows easy access to all of the boxes that would otherwise be sat underneath gathering dust.

Hanging loose

Prettypegs - Shoe your furniture! Prettypegs BedroomAccessories & decoration
Prettypegs

Prettypegs—Shoe your furniture!

Prettypegs
Prettypegs
Prettypegs

Worried that a wardrobe would overpower your room? Take inspiration from this gorgeous bedroom and hang your best clothes from the ceiling instead!

Are you after more small space ideas? Compact Living—A space efficient solution

An Ultramodern House With A Hidden Secret
Which idea did you like the most? Let us know in the comments below!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks