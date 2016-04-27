A stunning Apartment Filled with Heavenly Luxury!

The bathroom is a blatantly retro space with a geometric wave-like pattern on the floors and a monochrome look. The mirror at one end of this space makes it look open and expansive. The compact WC sits close to the sleek and glossy wall mounted counter that holds the sink. A large, snug tub adorns the end of this longish bathroom, and a simple floor to ceiling storage rack houses towels, robes and other essentials. A back to basics look has been achieved in this space.

This loft is a fashion statement of sorts, with its well lit corners and the overall layout which brings out the best in the space. An eclectic touch comes through the play of various design elements, which go from modern to classic and retro in a simple flourish. The best part about this home is the fact that it has been kept minimal and uncluttered so that the senses can enjoy the natural elements that create an earthy, back to basics, loft like appeal. The industrial aura gets some breathing space with large windows and lots of natural light. Here is another home tour if you are looking for more ideas - The Most Amazing Small Apartment You Will Ever See!