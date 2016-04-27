A Fun, Bright and Classy Home Full Of Excitement!

The next bathroom matches the grey bedroom well with its industrial and muted grey interiors. This modern bathroom has a raw, laidback modern appeal that comes through with the wooden finished cabinetry and panels. The glass enclosed shower cubicle sports dark grey walls with white niches for arranging soaps, shampoos, lotions and potions. The area above the WC though features dark grey niches to complement the stark white wall.

This small apartment is an eclectic space that unites the modern and the retro, as well as the vibrant and the muted. The play of elements makes it a fun space! Here is another home tour to inspire you further - A Stunning Home With An Eclectic Twist!