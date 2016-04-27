A Fun, Bright and Classy Home Full Of Excitement!

This cool and vibrant small apartment flaunts a spiffy design scheme that blends quirky elements with a young urban vibe. The Nowoczesna Kawalerka Dla Mlodego Malzenstwa has been designed by AAW Studio in Warszawa, with brilliance and intelligence. The interior architects at AAW Studio have accentuated the best features of this compact space with a power packed colour palette, which does justice to the simple design elements used. Functionality and comfort reign supreme, equally. The interiors are furnished with a mix of interesting textures like wood, glass, soft textiles and clever ideas. Space has been utilised in an optimal manner too. So take the tour and find out all about this home!
The dining area is right next to the living room, and it is a smart space that brings in a subtle play of vibrant colours. Blue, yellow and white chairs sit side by side around a white glossy table. The black legs of the table are very retro in their crisscross design, and they offer a monochrome look to ground the scheme of things here. String lights hang overhead as the flooring takes a break from the beige, with a panel of blue and white patterns along the opposite wall.
The living room brings in neutral colours with a robust scheme. The wooden flooring forms a subtle chevron pattern on the floor of this room, as a grey sectional couch sits in its solid upholstered beauty. The wave patterned white pillows match the floor, while pops of colour come through with the yellow and white artwork leaning against the wall at the other end. Large windows with muted grey drapes stand behind the couch, offering a layered look thanks to the play of the varied shades of grey here. Grey and white also make an appearance in the wallpaper in the alcove, which houses a sleek row of shelves overhead and a TV on the main shelf, next to a sleek mirror. The zigzagging lamp next to the grey couch adds a dash of fun.
This bedroom is a classy and sophisticated space that brings in a touch of red with the checks on the throw cushion. The headboard has several convenient shelves and niches to hold all kinds of essentials, while the mirror along one wall offers this pint size room the chance to look expansive. The double layered, upholstered bed looks comfortable, and has dark grey bedding to create a sharp contrast with the white surroundings. Planks of white brushed wood on the wall above the shelves, give this space a dorm style look and overhead recessed lighting casts a white glow over the entire room.
The next bedroom of the apartment is a more vibrant one. Set on a canvas of grey, the industrial looking walls are decked with white and yellow typographic art work in one corner. The shelves above the bed hold various supplies and stationery as a line of lights below offers a sleek effect. The yellow board behind the bed matches the drapes, and the blue bedding goes well with the grey and yellow to depict a youthful ambiance. A retro touch is rendered by the legs of the bed as well as the bedside table and its classic design, which sports a glossy finish. A large mirror on one wall and a window on the other wall, lend brightness, spaciousness and airiness.
The pretty white bathroom in all its pristine glory gets an injection of fun with a quirky yellow framed mirror, which takes off from the bedroom nearby. Also, the niche above the WC unit takes inspiration from this look with a dollop of yellow peeking through. The neat bathroom highlights the touches of yellow thanks to the stark look and bright white lighting.
The next bathroom matches the grey bedroom well with its industrial and muted grey interiors. This modern bathroom has a raw, laidback modern appeal that comes through with the wooden finished cabinetry and panels. The glass enclosed shower cubicle sports dark grey walls with white niches for arranging soaps, shampoos, lotions and potions. The area above the WC though features dark grey niches to complement the stark white wall.
This small apartment is an eclectic space that unites the modern and the retro, as well as the vibrant and the muted. The play of elements makes it a fun space!