Turn your bare wall into a trendy chic statement wall

Walls need not be plain and boring. They can infact stand out and make an impression that will last for a long time. Functionally walls are meant to divide your house into rooms. If left at that your walls can be pretty boring to look at. Get creative and think of your walls as an empty canvas, and you will be surprised to see what a difference beautiful walls can make to your home's overall appeal. This ideabook will surely help you turn your bare walls into trendy chic statement wall!
If you decide to get creative with your walls, there are a plethora of options available at hand today, to help you with it. Wall decals come in various themes and colors—right from beautiful pleasing themes to quirky and fun themes. You can choose your theme depending on the room in which your chosen wall is. If you are an artist yourself, go ahead and paint some wall murals to create a one of a kind wall design. And if you are the very arty kinds you could even choose wall mountable sculptures to adorn your walls.
Large mirrors or multiple smaller sized mirrors can be used creatively to make your walls stand out in style. Mirrors in general work wonders in creating an illusion of more space and brightness. A wall full of mirrors or a wall with a huge mirror will do just that. To make your walls more charming get your mirrors some beautiful ornate frames and you will be proud of your trendy chic mirrored wall.
Take a look at some interesting modern mirror designs that may impress you.
A wall full of picture frames in varying sizes can create a fascinating effect. Let your picture selection be a jumble mix of nature, abstract, geometric prints to name a few. Similarly see that you have a good mix of various sized frames in both portrait and landscape orientation. When you place all these frames together on one single wall, you will be amazed with the results. You can take this one step further with focus lights to draw further attention to your special wall.
If you fancy the idea of having a wall full of picture frames, it would be nice even if you choose to put up family portraits. Your wall full of family portraits or paintings will literally speak of all the things that your family experienced in the past. You can get this wall tastefully done up in such a way that it almost narrates your family's story. You could complement family portraits with some curios or pictures that you relate to as a family. This personalized family wall will definitely be one that the entire family will love.
These tips to hang your picture frames elegantly will surely come in handy.
Wallpapering has been in style for a long time now. The designs available today are class apart though. You can choose your colors, patterns or scene to suit your style. You can either opt for a beautiful plain wallpaper or a textured one. You can also choose to get the wall itself textured instead of leaving it with a smooth finish. Exposed brickwork on a wall or a stone wall effect for one wall will also help create a statement wall in your home.
This ideabook on stunning bedroom walls has an interesting set of ideas for highlighting the walls in your bedrooms.
We all have a set of bits and bobs at home that we usually display in the living room, or for that matter across the house. You can transform your wall into a stunning placeholder for your best curios and show pieces. Perfectly coordinated floating shelves can be used on your wall to display your stuff and yet make a statement of its own too. Your guests will be left wondering whether to stare at the objects you have displayed or the wall itself.
Lights can do wonders in making your house look attractive. The options available to choose from are aplenty when it comes to lights. A set of patterned and colored lights can be coordinated to create a uniquely stunning wall in your house. The light itself, the light shades and the colors and patterns created by the lights on the wall together will enhance your dull and boring wall to a completely different zone in itself. Your wall will literally light up the rest of your room.
If you take out a little time and unleash your creativity on your walls, you will have the pleasure of living within classy, well done up and trendy walls. Transforming your walls from plain and boring to stunningly attractive is not as difficult or impossible as it may seem. We are sure our ideas here will help you turn your bare walls into trendy chic statement walls.