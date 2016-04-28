In love with pastels? Here's how to embrace them for your home decor!

The soft and soothing nature of pastels sure makes you think of the nursery and playroom décor, but this versatile colour palette has come a long way from just being cutesy and sugary. Modern homes with contemporary designs and sleek architecture are weaving softer tones into the interior design scheme of the spaces with much greater success – making them look mature and chic. One of the things that has led to the comeback of pastels in the interior designers colour palette is the comfort factor associated with it. Pastels are ideal for creating a relaxed, comfortable vibe. They can be used in a number of ways, ranging from wall colours and wallpaper to soft furnishings. Decorating with pastels is not only pleasant to look at but also trendy. With Pantone announcing two pastel shades as the colours of 2016, pastel home décor has seen a sudden surge in popularity. The secret of making these chalky colours work is to pair them with bolder hues as well as whiter shades. When paired with blues and blacks, pastels can also suit a masculine room. So if you’re thinking of decorating with pastels, here are a few other tips to keep in mind.
When creating a pastel colour palette choose a maximum of three to four colours. Just because the colours are soft and chalky, it does not lessen their impact. Using too many colours together will make the space look chaotic. In pastel home décor, it is also important for colours to flow harmoniously from one room to the next. If you have decorated your kitchen with a pastel mint green as the primary colour, use the same shade as a secondary or accent colour in the living room as well. Given that pastels are lighter versions of any given colour, they can sometimes also be treated as neutrals and make a space look dull. Thus complement them with a brighter colour as accents. Pastels also pair well with metallic tones. To glamorize a pastel wall, how about installing a large gold leafed mirror?
When working with colours, it is important not to change everything at once but to let it evolve gradually. The effect of colours is determined not only by its hue but also by the colours that surround it. Begin your pastel home décor project by choosing one large piece such as a sofa or statement armchair and reupholstering it in a pastel shade. In bedrooms, you could start by dressing your bed in pastel bed linen. An interesting way of introducing pastels to a dining room is to paint each dining chair a different pastel hue. Alternatively, you could choose to leave the furniture as it is and change the wall colour or curtains. Replacing your existing rug with a pastel rug can also instantly change the look of your room. When layering pastels against each other, pick shades from the same tone. Alternatively, you could create a monochromatic look by playing with textures and patterns of the same colour or layering shades of the same pastel colour against each other. Take a cue from this opulent yet tasteful sofa set by Locus Habitat, supplier of furniture and accessories from Singapore.
Though kitchens are usually decorated with bold colours, pastels are also a great choice. An advantage of decorating with pastels is that these light colours make spaces appear large and spacious. The trick lies in selecting a bright pastel shade. Avoid pale yellows and blues and instead pick shades of pistachio greens and soft oranges. To make these colours shine complement them with white or wood trims. Pastel kitchens are usually seen as vintage or retro inspired. So add on to the wall colours with pastel-coloured appliances and display crockery. You could even find yourself a pastel coloured refrigerator! Pastels add warmth to a kitchen and are ideal for people who often find guests spilling over from the living room to the kitchen. One thing to remember is not to get overwhelmed by this palette.
Going overboard is easy when you fall in love with a colour. You don’t want your home looking like a cupcake so be careful to not go overboard when decorating with pastels. The key to creating a balanced look is in using the 60-30-10 rule when selecting colours. If you choose a pastel as the primary colour and secondary colour, a good way to accent it is with white. White instantly makes pastels look brighter and breaks the monotony. Avoid matching the colour of the walls to upholstery and furnishing colours so that they cans be seen as individual elements and do not blend into the wall. When decorating with pastels, it is also important to interject elements that add life to the space such as a single boldly coloured accent piece or a slim feature wall.
Pastels pair very well with natural wood. Wood also serves to ground pastels and bind the look together. When it comes to furniture, whether you prefer your wood polish to be light or dark, pastel upholstery will make the piece look luxurious and inviting. For solid wood furniture, you could even look at painting half the piece a pastel shade and leaving the other half in its natural wood finish. Consider wooden flooring to complement pastel wall colours in living rooms. You could also think about replacing curtain with wooden blinds in a room with pastel décor.
Lastly, accessorize your house to complete the look. If your walls and upholstery follows a pastel colour palette, use bright accessories to add life to the room. Alternatively, if your walls are a neutral colour, choose pastel accessories such as ceramic lamps or vases that complement it to create a welcoming vibe. To prevent your décor from looking childish, pair pastel colours with contemporary forms. Other pastel accessories that you can experiment with include coasters, trays, bowls and jars.
The best part of decorating with pastels is that it suits all styles of interior design. Whether you like a minimal style or a country cottage style pastels will enhance the look and give you a space you are proud of living in. So, pick a pastel shade and start experimenting today!