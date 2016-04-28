In love with pastels? Here's how to embrace them for your home decor!

Lastly, accessorize your house to complete the look. If your walls and upholstery follows a pastel colour palette, use bright accessories to add life to the room. Alternatively, if your walls are a neutral colour, choose pastel accessories such as ceramic lamps or vases that complement it to create a welcoming vibe. To prevent your décor from looking childish, pair pastel colours with contemporary forms. Other pastel accessories that you can experiment with include coasters, trays, bowls and jars.

The best part of decorating with pastels is that it suits all styles of interior design. Whether you like a minimal style or a country cottage style pastels will enhance the look and give you a space you are proud of living in. So, pick a pastel shade and start experimenting today! Here’s another ideabook to inspire you further - Here’s How to Give Your Living Room a Classic Gothic Touch!