7 ideas to design the entrance hall of your home

Don’t forget the floor when you are decorating an entranceway. A carpet or rug will instantly make the space feel warm and cosy. If the fear of people walking over your carpet with muddy shoes prevents you from placing a carpet in the foyer, consider using vibrant or decorative tiles to create a carpet-like effect. Mosaic stones are also ideal to achieve this finish. When choosing a carpet for the foyer, the first thing to be kept in mind is size of the carpet in relation to the size of the room. You must also ensure that the carpet does not hamper opening and closing of the front door. Patterned carpets are extra forgiving when it comes to hiding stains, and hence are well suited for entranceways.

Lastly, while designing a foyer, be careful not to clutter the space. Keep the space organized and neat to produce the maximum impact.