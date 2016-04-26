Bring Home Some Bollywood Inspiration to Wow Your Guests!

Movies are magical because they transport you to a different world of scenic beauty and beautiful houses.. From Ishant’s simple house in Kai Po Che to Yuvraj Vikram Singh Rathore’s palatial estate in Khoobsurat, the interiors showcased in each Bollywood movie are noteworthy. Picture a romantic Bollywood movie where the disapproving girl’s or boy’s father is glaring at the hero or heroine, and chances are you’ve pictured him at the top of a carpeted staircase. These sets not only inspire awe but also inspire home interiors. So if you want to give your home a Bollywood twist, here are a few ideas.
For a Bollywood inspired home interior, every element need not be distinctive of a film, but can also represent your love for films as a whole. Though director’s chairs are hardly ever seen onscreen, they are a must have for every film buff’s home. Similarly, a clap board is iconic of Bollywood films and has been used to design a number of home décor elements ranging from clocks to photo frames. You could also use old camera film reels in DIY projects to create corner lamp shades.
If it isn’t enough for your home to display only glimpses of Bollywood movies, why not design your home interiors on the lines of the set of your favourite movie. To create a palace window like effect, shape your windows and doorways with a domed top. Give the glass a stained glass window effect with colourful filter paper. Arched corridors and entrance ways are other architectural elements reminiscent of Bollywood movies. A large crystal chandelier is another must have for a Bollywood inspired home interior set. However, do not let the chandelier overshadow the other elements. Hence, when choosing a chandelier, along with the design, pay attention to the overall size of the chandelier, and ensure that your ceilings are high enough to accommodate it. Ideally, when placed over a table, the lowest part of the chandelier should be 30 inches above the table.
To add the drama of Bollywood movies to your home décor, layer patterns and colours against each other. Fuchsia pinks, marigold yellows, bold reds, purples and orange are the most common colours seen in Bollywood movies. To maintain a cohesive look, limit the colour palette to three or four main hues. Along with colours, also layer textures against each other to reflect an extravagant Bollywood look. Take a cue from this lavish living space designed by Interface, architects from Mumbai.
Lastly, if you’re a true Bollywood film buff, keep an eye out for auctions that sell film props. Alternatively, browse through a prop shop for something quirky like disco mirror balls that can be used singularly or hung together at varied heights. Use these props as statement pieces in your living room, and watch your guests go wow.
Whether you watch every movie that comes out or are selective about your screenings, it is impossible for you not to have a favourite movie or movies that you can’t stop raving about. Share your love for these movies with framed movie posters, that are easily available online or with bookstores. Use a single large frame to accentuate a wall, or a collection of smaller frames to form a wall art collage. A cheap frame can ruin the look of your poster, so pay attention to the design and material of your frame. To further enhance your wall art, install focus lights above the artwork.
Movie poster wall art can be used to add personality to any room of the house. If you don’t think the wall can take the weight of a large movie poster, consider resting it on the floor, or get yourself an easel to display this work of art. Along with movie posters, you could also look at Bollywood inspired decals as wall art for kitchens and bathrooms. Look for decals of elaborate mehendi designs or quirky Bollywood dialogues.
Kitsch designers know our love for movies, and design a number of their collections on films. Iconic film scenes or character portraits can often be found on printed cushions. Dialogues are another common design theme for Bollywood inspired cushion covers. Use these throw cushions on a sofa in the living room or to dress your bed. Unlike solid or patterned cushion covers, these throw cushions should be used singularly to have the most impact. Not only do they speak of your love for Bollywood, these kitsch cushions are instant conversation starters as well. The vibrant colours of these cushions also serve to brighten your home décor.
Though Bollywood films showcase locales all across the world, when they showcase India, the focus is always on traditional art forms. To complement the printed cushions, pick patchwork brocade cushions or block printed cushion covers.
Coasters are small but essential home décor elements serving both functional and aesthetic roles. Bollywood inspired coasters are bright, colourful and quirky, with characters and dialogues being common subjects. When designing your Bollywood inspired home interior, use these coasters to pay tribute to your favourite actor or movie. You could also create customised coasters as a weekend DIY home décor project. Along with the coasters you could also indulge in beer or shot glasses printed with filmy dialogues or Bollywood iconography for your bar. Complete the look with trays that use scenes from your favourite Bollywood movie as artwork.
Now that you know the finer nuances of adorning your home with Bollywood inspiration, get started without delay! Here is another ideabook to inspire you further - Stunning vintage inspired home decor ideas.