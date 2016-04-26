Bring Home Some Bollywood Inspiration to Wow Your Guests!

If it isn’t enough for your home to display only glimpses of Bollywood movies, why not design your home interiors on the lines of the set of your favourite movie. To create a palace window like effect, shape your windows and doorways with a domed top. Give the glass a stained glass window effect with colourful filter paper. Arched corridors and entrance ways are other architectural elements reminiscent of Bollywood movies. A large crystal chandelier is another must have for a Bollywood inspired home interior set. However, do not let the chandelier overshadow the other elements. Hence, when choosing a chandelier, along with the design, pay attention to the overall size of the chandelier, and ensure that your ceilings are high enough to accommodate it. Ideally, when placed over a table, the lowest part of the chandelier should be 30 inches above the table.

To add the drama of Bollywood movies to your home décor, layer patterns and colours against each other. Fuchsia pinks, marigold yellows, bold reds, purples and orange are the most common colours seen in Bollywood movies. To maintain a cohesive look, limit the colour palette to three or four main hues. Along with colours, also layer textures against each other to reflect an extravagant Bollywood look. Take a cue from this lavish living space designed by Interface, architects from Mumbai.

Lastly, if you’re a true Bollywood film buff, keep an eye out for auctions that sell film props. Alternatively, browse through a prop shop for something quirky like disco mirror balls that can be used singularly or hung together at varied heights. Use these props as statement pieces in your living room, and watch your guests go wow.